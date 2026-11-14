Senate pushes for second ferry to rescue 30,000 Mfangano residents

More than 30,000 people living on Mfangano Island and neighbouring islands could see an end to years of transport uncertainty after the Senate called on the government to acquire a second public ferry and improve connections across Lake Victoria.

The Senate Roads, Transportation and Housing Committee has proposed that a vessel nearing completion at Kisumu Shipyard be put into service on the Mbita-Mfangano route within six months, while preparations for purchasing an additional ferry begin in the 2027/2028 financial year.

The intervention comes after years of complaints from island residents who have been forced to depend on private boats for movement to the mainland following the shutdown of the only private ferry service in December 2021.

The matter was brought before the Senate through a petition by Daniel Rakoro and other residents, who sought government intervention over the absence of a public vessel serving Mfangano, Takawiri, Remba, Atego, Risi and Ringiti islands.

Presenting the committee's findings, Migori Senator Eddy Oketch told the House that ferry services were the “sole and critical link” connecting Mbita, Mfangano and the mainland, making reliable water transport essential for the affected communities.

The petitioners warned that the prolonged absence of a public ferry had placed an additional financial burden on households and businesses, with residents left to use private boats that were both expensive and unsafe.

The committee found that the transport gap had affected several aspects of daily life, including access to hospitals, schools and markets. It also established that the difficulties experienced by residents had slowed the implementation of government development programmes in the islands.

“The absence of a public ferry after the suspension of ferry operations disrupted access to essential services and forced residents to rely on costly, unsafe private transport,” the report states.

In its investigation, the committee considered views from the petitioners, the National Treasury, the Ministry of Roads and Transport, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA).

Beyond the immediate transport concerns, lawmakers questioned the slow progress of the government's ferry construction project, which was launched after funds were allocated in the 2022/2023 financial year.

Despite the initial funding, the project experienced delays, with delivery of the vessel now projected for July 2026.

The committee also raised questions about the money spent on the project, noting that its initial Sh300 million allocation increased to an estimated Sh1 billion after KPA assumed responsibility for implementation.

The eventual contract was signed at Sh766 million, excluding VAT.

“The project cost increased substantially following its takeover by the Kenya Ports Authority,” the committee noted, pointing to the need for stronger oversight and accountability in the execution of public projects.

The report further brought attention to the failure to purchase a second vessel despite an earlier allocation of Sh300 million in the 2023/2024 financial year.

The committee established that the planned acquisition did not proceed because of budgetary limitations, leaving the proposed additional ferry unprocured.

It also warned that the vessel being built at Kisumu Shipyard would have to serve different routes across Lake Victoria, rather than operate exclusively between Mbita and Mfangano.

“The ferry under construction is intended to serve multiple Lake Victoria routes rather than being dedicated to the Mbita-Mfangano route,” the report states.

This has strengthened the committee's call for another vessel to ensure that residents do not continue facing transport shortages even after the ongoing construction project is completed.

Under its recommendations, the committee wants the Ministry of Roads and Transport to work with KPA and KMA to prepare the new ferry for service and ensure it is deployed on the Mbita-Mfangano route within six months of the report being tabled.

It has also asked the National Treasury to set aside protected funding in the 2026/2027 financial year to facilitate the completion of the Mbita and Sena piers.

The proposed funding will also cover repairs to ramps and jetties at Mbita and Mfangano, which are needed to support ferry operations.

KPA is expected to oversee the completion of the infrastructure works and provide the Senate with an update on progress within six months.

The committee has further called on the Homa Bay County Government to work with the Ministry of Roads and the National Treasury to secure adequate resources and start the process of procuring a second ferry in the 2027/2028 financial year.

It argued that an additional vessel would provide a more dependable transport option for island communities while reducing their reliance on private boats.

The committee said the purchase was necessary to guarantee “a reliable and sustainable mode of public transport” between Mbita and Mfangano islands.