Senate raises cholera alarm over Malindi’s missing sewer system

Malindi’s sanitation system is facing a major test ahead of the expected El Niño rains, with senators warning that the coastal town could be exposed to a serious cholera threat because it has no functional sewer line.

The Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations has put the Kilifi County Government on notice, directing it to urgently address the town’s sewerage and drainage problems before heavy rains begin.

The committee raised the concerns on Thursday, September 24, 2026, during an oversight visit to the Malindi Municipality Board Offices as part of the Senate Mashinani programme in Kilifi County.

Senators said the lack of a sewerage network, combined with poor drainage, could worsen sanitation conditions and put residents at risk if the anticipated rains cause flooding.

Committee Chairperson Senator Mohamed Abbas gave a strong warning over what could happen if the situation remains unresolved.

“I feel for this municipality. If El Nino hits, Malindi residents will die of cholera,” he said.

The committee questioned the continued existence of Malindi as a municipality without basic infrastructure for managing wastewater.

Senator Margaret Kamar also challenged municipal officials over the absence of a sewer line, saying such infrastructure should be a basic requirement for any municipality.

“A municipality cannot be a municipality if it has no sewer line,” Senator Kamar submitted.

The concerns emerged during the Senate’s five-day programme in Kilifi, where lawmakers are examining the delivery of devolved services and listening to concerns raised by residents.

The Senate began its inaugural sitting in Kilifi on Tuesday under the Senate Mashinani initiative. The programme takes parliamentary business outside Nairobi and gives communities an opportunity to engage directly with senators on matters affecting them.

Among the issues being examined during the programme are healthcare, water, infrastructure, environmental management and county finances.

Malindi was granted municipal status in March 2019 and given 17 devolved functions.

Senators were informed that the municipality received more than Sh916.3 million through equitable share allocations and Urban Development Grants during the 2020/2021 to 2024/2025 financial years.

The funding prompted questions over why Malindi still lacks a sewerage network and sufficient drainage despite the money allocated to the municipality.

The committee also questioned whether residents are receiving adequate services from the county government in return for the local revenue being collected.

Committee Vice Chairperson Senator Catherine Mumma questioned the county administration over the relationship between local revenue collection and service delivery.

“Why are you collecting money from the rates and not delivering services? You’re shortchanging people.”

The issue adds to growing scrutiny of Kilifi County’s management of public funds and provision of services.

It comes days after the Senate County Public Accounts Committee raised concerns over Kilifi’s pending bills and revenue collection.

The committee has reported that the county owes suppliers about Sh10 billion in pending bills and has also raised concerns over revenue leakages.

Funds shifted to flood response

Malindi Municipality Board Chairperson Suleiman Salim Omar told the senators that the municipality was already taking steps to prepare for the expected rains.

He said money initially intended for some development projects had been redirected to efforts aimed at reducing the impact of El Niño.

“We have had to collapse some development projects that we are intending to do to make a deliberate effort on tackling the El Nino,” Omar stated.

The municipality’s decision shows the immediate pressure created by the expected rains, particularly the need to improve drainage and prevent flooding.

However, senators said emergency measures would not be enough to deal with the town’s long-standing lack of sewerage infrastructure.

The committee wants both sewerage and drainage addressed through a wider and lasting plan.

Most municipal workers assigned to cleaning

Municipal Manager Furaha Chome told the committee that Malindi Municipality has 276 employees.

He said most of the workers are deployed to clean streets and drainage channels.

The staffing arrangement highlighted the municipality’s reliance on manual work to maintain sanitation because of the absence of a comprehensive sewerage system.

Senators maintained that regular cleaning of drains and streets cannot replace permanent infrastructure for handling wastewater and stormwater.

They want the county administration to provide a long-term solution to Malindi’s sewerage and drainage needs.

The committee has resolved to summon Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro over the sanitation concerns in Malindi.

The governor will be required to explain the county’s plans for sewerage and drainage infrastructure, including the projects proposed, funds available for the works and the expected timelines.

The move is intended to push the county government towards a permanent solution rather than relying mainly on temporary measures as Malindi prepares for the anticipated heavy rains.