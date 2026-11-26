Government Spokesperson Charles Owino has urged Kenyans to remain on high alert for possible El Niño-related flooding as the October-November-December (OND) rainy season enters December, warning that the risk of intensified rainfall remains despite generally average conditions so far.

Owino said elevated sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, combined with a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), could trigger heavy rainfall if the conditions persist.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, he explained that forecasts had previously indicated Pacific Ocean sea surface temperatures above positive 2.7 degrees, alongside an Indian Ocean Dipole reading of positive 0.4, conditions that could combine to intensify rainfall across the country.

"When the sea surface temperature is at positive 2.7 in the Pacific Ocean, and the Indian Ocean Dipole is at positive 0.4, then it combines; it becomes very intensive," he said.

However, he noted that rainfall experienced so far had generally been average, although some areas had recorded heavy downpours and flooding.

"We've seen high rainfall in Western Kenya. We've seen high rainfall, actually flooding in areas of Tana River and Garissa," he said.

He cautioned that flooding could also occur in areas that receive little rainfall because of increased water flowing downstream from regions experiencing heavy precipitation.

Owino said the country could not afford to lower its guard because the rainy season was not yet over, with December expected to bring further changes in weather conditions.

"Generally, the rainfall is average. It is not as intensive as it was, but we cannot just sit and wait because it can come any time," he said.

He urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and pay attention to weather alerts issued by relevant authorities, noting that the government was monitoring the situation.

"The period that we had predicted is not yet over. We are just getting into December, so it's good for everyone to be cautious," he added.

The warning comes as the Kenya Meteorological Department maintains its outlook for above-average rainfall across much of the country during the November-December-January period.

The department has cautioned that the anticipated rainfall could increase the risk of flooding and other weather-related disruptions.

In its latest forecast covering November 26 to December 3, 2026, the department expects rainfall to continue in parts of 38 counties, including Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kisumu, Kakamega, Busia, Meru, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Tana River and Garissa.