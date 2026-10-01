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Political leaders stand with Khalwale after wife’s sudden death
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Political leaders stand with Khalwale after wife’s sudden death

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was among the leaders who expressed solidarity with Khalwale following Gloria’s death on Saturday, August 15, 2026. Sifuna, who heads the Linda Mwananchi movement that Khalwale recently joined, assured the senator that he was standing with him during the difficult period.

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