Ruto mourns Chivayo as ‘dear friend’ after fatal Zimbabwe crash
Chivayo’s association with Kenya had become more visible in 2026 as he made several visits to the country and appeared alongside Ruto on different occasions.
Chivayo’s association with Kenya had become more visible in 2026 as he made several visits to the country and appeared alongside Ruto on different occasions.
In a message dated September 28, Kenyatta said he joined the Karua family in mourning a man whose values, wisdom and guidance had left an enduring legacy through his children, grandchildren and all those whose lives he touched.
Karua announced her father’s death on Sunday, saying she had visited him in Kirinyaga earlier in the day alongside her siblings.
Amal died on Sunday, September 13, 2026, while undergoing treatment at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Muthaiga, Nairobi.
In a statement on Monday, Ruto said he had received the news with “deep sorrow”, extending condolences on behalf of the Kenyan government and people, First Lady Rachel Ruto, his family and himself.
Ng’eno had been receiving medical attention after his condition worsened, with his hospital stay resulting in a bill of Sh1.8 million.
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was among the leaders who expressed solidarity with Khalwale following Gloria’s death on Saturday, August 15, 2026. Sifuna, who heads the Linda Mwananchi movement that Khalwale recently joined, assured the senator that he was standing with him during the difficult period.
In a heartfelt message, President Ruto described the late lawmaker as “a humble, steadfast, and visionary leader, whose commitment to serving his constituents made him a pillar of his community.”
President Ruto called on Kenyans to unite in prayer and solidarity during this period of mourning.