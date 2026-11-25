Two suspected pineapple thieves have died while 19 employees of Del Monte Kenya sustained injuries following a violent incident at the company's farm in Thika, Kiambu County.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, involved an alleged invasion by a group of individuals armed with crude weapons who reportedly entered the farm without authorisation to steal pineapples.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, Del Monte Kenya said approximately 12 individuals had entered the property, prompting security personnel to respond after receiving reports of the intrusion.

The company said the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two individuals were under police investigation, including the sequence of events and the conduct of the security response.

Del Monte extended condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, adding that it would also refer the matter to the Social Justice Centre through its community grievance process, allowing affected families to raise concerns and access support.

According to the company's preliminary account, the incident escalated after members of the group that allegedly entered the farm called in others to retaliate.

The group subsequently attacked harvesting employees who were boarding transportation to return home after completing their shifts.

Nineteen employees sustained injuries during the attack and received medical attention. Five of them were referred to hospital for further treatment.

A supervisor was also among those injured after the company vehicle he was driving came under attack.

Del Monte said all the injured employees were in stable condition, adding that its immediate priority was ensuring their recovery and protecting workers across its operations.

The company did not disclose the identities of the deceased or provide further details about the nature of the injuries sustained by the employees.

The company further raised concerns over what it described as recurring incidents of organised pineapple theft and increasingly violent intrusions into its farm.

According to Del Monte, groups involved in the thefts frequently enter the property armed with crude weapons, creating security risks for employees and disrupting its operations.

The company said it was taking measures to protect its workers and property but maintained that it could not address the escalating violence without additional support from security agencies.

It appealed to law enforcement officers in Kiambu and Murang'a counties, alongside relevant national government authorities, for urgent, coordinated intervention.

The company said the incidents were threatening the safety of workers and the livelihoods of communities that depend on its operations.

The deaths of the two suspected assailants and the subsequent attack on employees are now subject to investigations by police.

Del Monte said investigators were examining how the incident unfolded, including the actions taken by security personnel during the response to the alleged farm invasion.

The company also indicated that the affected families would have an opportunity to raise concerns through the community grievance process involving the Social Justice Centre.

The incident has renewed attention on security challenges surrounding large-scale agricultural operations, particularly recurring theft and violent confrontations involving people entering farms without authorisation.