United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed disappointment over the failure of governments to reach a common agreement at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, warning that the world is running out of time to address global warming.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Guterres said the outcome fell short of expectations, despite growing scientific evidence pointing to the worsening effects of climate change.

“I am deeply disappointed that COP31 has ended without consensus on an overarching outcome,” he said, adding that he shared the frustration of those who expected governments to respond more decisively to the climate crisis.

The summit was originally scheduled to run through November 20, 2026, and extended into overtime negotiations over the weekend of November 21–22.

Guterres warned that global temperatures continue to hit record highs, extreme weather events are becoming more severe and greenhouse gas emissions remain above safe levels.

He cautioned that the world was on course to exceed the internationally agreed target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, with the opportunity to minimise the extent and duration of that overshoot narrowing rapidly.

The UN chief also renewed calls for governments to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels, accusing powerful industry interests of obstructing climate action by delaying policies and prioritising profits over environmental protection.

“We can't put out the fire while pouring fuel on it,” he said, referring to continued dependence on coal, oil and gas.

Guterres urged countries to implement commitments made at the COP28 summit in Dubai to transition away from fossil fuels in a fair and orderly manner.

He also called for stronger action on deforestation, urging governments to build on roadmaps developed under Brazil's COP30 presidency to protect forests and reverse environmental degradation.

On climate financing, Guterres called on developed nations to honour their commitments and provide greater financial support to countries most vulnerable to the effects of global warming.

He particularly urged wealthier nations to lead efforts to triple adaptation financing and ensure resources reach communities facing the most severe climate impacts.

“The countries that did least to cause this crisis cannot be left to face its worst consequences alone. This is a matter of climate justice,” he said.

Guterres thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish government and the people of Antalya for hosting the summit, while commending the conference leadership and the UN climate secretariat for their work during the negotiations.

He also urged young people, scientists, Indigenous communities and civil society organisations to maintain pressure on governments and businesses to take responsibility for their contribution to climate change.

“The climate crisis will not wait for governments to find common ground. Neither can we,” he said.