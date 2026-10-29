CFAO Mobility Kenya unveils ninth-generation Toyota Hilux as pick-up sales rise 52.6%

CFAO Mobility Kenya has launched the ninth-generation Toyota Hilux, introducing a locally assembled pick-up as demand for commercial vehicles continues to grow in Kenya, with industry data showing a 52.6% increase in pick-up sales in the first eight months of 2026.

The company unveiled the new model at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi on Thursday, targeting farmers, contractors, entrepreneurs, and fleet operators who rely on the vehicle for daily operations.

The Hilux is initially available in the 2.8-litre Double Cab automatic variant, with the Mid specification retailing at Sh7.87 million and the High specification at Sh10.84 million.

CFAO Mobility Kenya says the latest model builds on Toyota's reputation for quality, durability, and reliability while improving performance, comfort, fuel efficiency, and technology.

Deputy Managing Director Joshua Anya said the vehicle had become an important business asset across multiple sectors of the economy.

“In Kenya, a pick-up is more than a luxury, and it's a productive asset. It takes harvests to the market, materials to construction sites, teams to clients, and when it moves, business moves, and Kenya's economy moves,” he said.

He added that the company was responding to customers' operational needs with vehicles suited to challenging terrain, along with after-sales support and financing partnerships.

“At CFAO Mobility Kenya, our commitment is clear: mobility solutions that meet your needs. We listen to the demands of your work. We look at the long distances that you cover, tough terrains, and tougher margins that you experience as a business, and we respond with the right vehicles that address some of those concerns through genuine spare parts, trained technicians, and financing partners,” he said.

Industry data for January to August 2026 shows Kenya's new vehicle market grew 24.8% to 10,944 units, while pick-up sales rose 52.6% to 2,949 units.

CFAO Mobility Kenya reported that its Hilux sales rose by more than 20% to 850 units over the same period. The company says the Hilux Double Cab accounts for approximately one in every three Double Cab pick-ups sold in the country.

The launch comes as businesses continue to rely on vehicles to transport goods, equipment, and personnel, particularly in agriculture, construction, telecommunications, and other commercial activities.

CFAO Mobility Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel said the new model represented the next stage in the vehicle's long-standing relationship with Kenyan customers.

“The Hilux has earned the trust of generations of Kenyan customers because it has consistently delivered what they need to get the job done. Eight generations on, the New Shujaa is our investment in the next chapter of Kenyan enterprise: tropicalised, assembled here by Kenyans, and engineered to give our customers greater efficiency and unrivalled Quality, Durability and Reliability,” Reel said.

First introduced in 1968, the Toyota Hilux has evolved through nine generations, adapting to changing customer needs while retaining its position as a utility vehicle for commercial and personal use.

Successive generations have brought changes in design, engine performance, safety, comfort and technology, expanding the Hilux's appeal beyond traditional work applications.

In Kenya, the model has established a presence among farmers, contractors, businesses and corporate fleet operators. CFAO Mobility Kenya reintroduced local assembly of the Hilux at Completely Knocked Down Level 2 in 2019.

The latest model continues the local assembly programme and has been adapted to withstand Kenyan conditions, including heat, dust, rain and demanding roads.

The 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine produces 150kW and 500Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle features four-wheel drive, a motorised rear differential lock, downhill assist, 312mm of ground clearance and an 80-litre fuel tank.

It also offers a payload capacity of approximately 1,000kg, a braked towing capacity of 3,500kg and stated fuel efficiency of 12 kilometres per litre.

The Mid specification includes an eight-inch touchscreen, cruise control, parking sensors and fabric seats. The High specification adds a 12.3-inch touchscreen, premium audio, leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat and a 360-degree camera system.

The company has branded the new model the “New Shujaa”, building on the previous generation's nickname, “Shujaa wa Kazi”. The campaign celebrates Kenyans whose work keeps businesses and communities moving. The rollout is expected to expand in 2027 with the introduction of 2.4-litre and Single Cab models.

Safaricom Business Enterprise Sales Lead Frankline Okata said the Hilux helped support the telecommunications company's network expansion, particularly in remote parts of the country.

“In my job as a salesperson, I have used both the seventh and the eighth generation, and I can actually confirm the comfort, the usability, and the fact that I can really relate quite a lot of the growth we have experienced at Safaricom to the Toyota Hilux," Okata said.

“It is the only way we are able to go to all the remote parts in the country, ensure we are building our network so that we can connect Kenyans."

He explained that businesses investing in vehicles should also consider technologies that improve fleet management, reduce misuse and enhance driver safety.

Okata cited Safaricom Business solutions that let companies track vehicle locations, monitor driving behaviour, manage vehicle access, and deploy AI-enabled cameras to identify potential hazards and driver distractions.

He said the technologies could help companies protect their investments while improving the safety of drivers and other employees.

CFAO Mobility Kenya says its network of more than 50 branches, dealerships and authorised service centres will support Hilux customers with genuine Toyota parts, trained technicians and a five-year or 150,000-kilometre warranty, whichever comes first.

The company also offers financing through banking partners, including arrangements providing up to 100% financing, subject to applicable terms.