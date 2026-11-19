Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho has called on communities in Kwale, Samburu and Tharaka-Nithi counties to participate in consultations with companies selected to explore strategic mineral deposits, saying no prospecting activities will begin without the requisite local consent.

Joho announced three successful bidders on Thursday, following the conclusion of a competitive tendering process for mineral deposits identified by the government earlier this year.

The selected projects include Mrima Hill in Kwale County, Kang'ura in Samburu County and Kamacabi in Tharaka Nithi County, targeting niobium, rare earth elements, chromite and copper.

In a statement, Joho said the successful companies must first engage host communities, landowners, county leadership and other local stakeholders before applying for prospecting licences.

"Each successful bidder must now go to the ground, engage openly and respectfully with the host communities, landowners, county leadership, and relevant local stakeholders, and obtain all requisite consents as mandated by law. No prospecting operation can proceed without the social licence and formal consents of the people on the ground," he said.

The government selected M/s Frontier Minerals Consortium, comprising Frontier Minerals LLC, Bunker Hill Mining Corp, ReElement Technologies and American Resources Corporation, as the successful bidder for the Mrima Hill Niobium, Rare Earth Elements and Other Minerals Project.

For the Kang'ura Chromite Development Project in Samburu County and the Kamacabi Copper Development Project in Tharaka Nithi County, the successful bidder is a joint venture between Fangda Special Steel Technology Co. Ltd and Sinohydro Corporation.

However, the tendering process did not produce qualifying bids for the Lali Hills Manganese Project in Tana River County and the Kiritiri Coltan Project in Embu County.

Joho said the two projects would be addressed separately in accordance with the law.

The tendering process began with a public Request for Expression of Interest published in March 2026 through the Kenya Gazette, The East African, MyGov publication and the State Department for Mining website.

Shortlisted companies received detailed requests for proposals in July, followed by a mandatory pre-bid conference in August. Bids were subsequently opened on October 21 and subjected to a three-stage evaluation.

The assessment examined the companies' legal standing, tax compliance, technical expertise, financial capacity and proposed investment plans.

Technical evaluation also considered plans for local mineral processing, employment opportunities for Kenyans, environmental restoration, biodiversity management and protection of cultural heritage.

The Ministry required bidders to attain a minimum technical score of 80% before proceeding through the evaluation process.

Joho said the government deliberately identified technically competent and financially capable investors before commencing formal community engagement to ensure residents understood the companies seeking to operate in their areas.

He added that the tender award did not automatically grant the successful bidders permission to begin exploration or mining activities.

Following community consultations, the companies will be required to submit applications for prospecting licences through the Ministry's Online Mining Cadastre portal, accompanied by the necessary consent documents, statutory requirements and prescribed fees.

The applications will then be forwarded to the Mineral Rights Board for independent scrutiny and recommendations.

"Only upon the formal recommendation of the Mineral Rights Board and full satisfaction of all legal requirements will I, as Cabinet Secretary, proceed to grant the respective Prospecting Licences," Joho stated.

The CS said the government's mineral development programme was intended to attract investment while ensuring local communities benefit through employment, mineral processing and statutory royalty-sharing arrangements.

He urged the selected investors to approach host communities with transparency and respect as the country moves towards developing its mineral resources.

The government said the process would prioritise environmental protection, local value addition and equitable sharing of economic benefits arising from Kenya's mineral wealth.