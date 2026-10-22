DCI arrests Lang’ata Road robbery suspect, recovers stolen Samsung S24 Ultra

Detectives have arrested a suspect linked to a broad-daylight robbery along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi, recovering a Samsung S24 Ultra mobile phone stolen from a woman and the motorcycle allegedly used in the attack as investigations continue to track down a second suspect.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the arrested suspect as John Kamiti Nderitu, who was apprehended in Kariobangi following investigations into the incident that occurred near Luqman Petrol Station, opposite Uhuru Gardens.

According to the agency, the robbery involved two men riding a motorcycle who approached the woman as she walked along Lang’ata Road before one of them allegedly assaulted her and snatched her phone.

The suspects then fled towards Nyayo Stadium, prompting detectives from Lang’ata to begin tracing their movements in an effort to identify and apprehend those responsible.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the DCI said the officers followed leads from the scene of the robbery, eventually tracking down one of the suspects in Kariobangi.

“Detectives from DCI Lang'ata have arrested a suspect linked to a violent robbery along Lang'ata Road and recovered the Samsung S24 Ultra stolen from a woman in broad daylight.”

The agency said the incident began near Luqman Petrol Station, where the woman was walking when the two men allegedly confronted her before making away with her mobile phone.

“It all began near Luqman Petrol Station, opposite Uhuru Gardens, where the woman was walking when two men on a motorcycle, registration KMHA 861F (Boxer), swooped in and confronted her,” the statement read.

“The pillion passenger allegedly assaulted her and grabbed her phone. Then the pair roared off towards Nyayo Stadium.”

Detectives subsequently launched a search for the suspects, following leads that took them to Kariobangi, where Nderitu was arrested.

“Detectives launched a trail of the suspects and the chase ended in Kariobangi, where one suspect, John Kamiti Nderitu, was cornered and arrested,” the agency said.

During the operation, officers recovered the stolen Samsung S24 Ultra as well as the Boxer motorcycle bearing registration number KMHA 861F, which is believed to have been used in the robbery.

The motorcycle was taken into police custody and detained as an exhibit as detectives continue gathering evidence to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“The stolen phone was recovered, alongside the motorcycle used in the robbery, which is now detained as an exhibit.”

The arrest marks progress in the investigation, although the second suspect remains at large. The DCI said officers were continuing efforts to locate and apprehend him as inquiries into the robbery proceeded.

Detectives are also examining the recovered motorcycle as part of the evidence being gathered in the case. The agency has not reported the arrest of the second suspect, and the search for him remains ongoing.

The investigation forms part of wider police efforts to identify people linked to street robberies and recover property stolen from members of the public.

The DCI has urged anyone with information that could help officers trace the remaining suspect or provide leads in the case to come forward.

Through its Fichua Kwa DCI initiative, the agency provided a toll-free telephone number, 0800 722 203, and a WhatsApp contact, 0709 570 000, through which members of the public can share information anonymously.

The agency said the channels are available to people who may have information about criminal activities and want to report it without fear.

Investigations into the Lang’ata Road robbery remain ongoing, with detectives pursuing the second suspect while reviewing the evidence recovered during the operation.