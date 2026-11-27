The Democratic Republic of Congo has demanded an explanation from Uganda over remarks by military chief Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who appeared to back a rebel takeover of a mineral-rich territory in eastern DR Congo, sparking fresh diplomatic tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Kinshasa summoned Uganda's top diplomatic representative to address the statements made by Kainerugaba on X, where he also accused an armed group of targeting members of a community with historical ties to Uganda. DR Congo's foreign ministry described the remarks as particularly serious, warning that they threatened diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Ugandan government has yet to issue an official response to the concerns raised by Kinshasa.

The diplomatic dispute comes against the backdrop of military cooperation between Uganda and DR Congo, with their forces having conducted joint operations against the Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in eastern DR Congo since 2021.

Uganda has also recently taken part in mediation efforts involving the Congolese government and an armed group led by former warlord Thomas Lubanga in Ituri province.

In his social media posts, Kainerugaba accused the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), an armed group operating in eastern DR Congo, of targeting members of the Bahima ethnic community.

The Bahema are a cattle-herding community largely based in Ituri province in north-eastern DR Congo and have historical and cultural links to the Bahima in neighbouring Uganda.

The Ugandan military chief also threatened a rebel takeover of Walikale, a territory in North Kivu province, while defending Uganda's military presence in the country.

Walikale is known for its mineral wealth, including some of DR Congo's largest tin deposits and several major gold mines, making it a strategically important area.

Kainerugaba's X account, which had nearly 1.4 million followers, has since become inaccessible. It remains unclear whether he deactivated it, as he has done previously, or whether the platform suspended it.

During the same week, he declared: "My tweets in Uganda are directives that must be obeyed."

His remarks came after reports that a DR Congo military aircraft had allegedly been shot down by rebels, with foreign mercenaries reportedly among those on board. Kainerugaba subsequently criticised the reported presence of foreign mercenaries in DR Congo.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, DR Congo's foreign ministry said the general's remarks had triggered a serious diplomatic and media incident and called on Uganda to clarify its position.

"These remarks, which are particularly serious, have caused a major media incident and undermine the necessary restraint that must prevail in relations between sovereign states," the DR Congo foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Congolese government expects the Republic of Uganda to clarify its official position and take the necessary measures to prevent such transgressions from recurring in the future".

The ministry said Kinshasa remained committed to regional peace and stability but would not tolerate attempts to undermine its dignity, institutions or sovereignty through provocation or interference.

The latest dispute is not the first time Kainerugaba's social media statements have strained relations between Uganda and DR Congo.

In February last year, he threatened to seize Bunia, a city in eastern DR Congo, claiming members of the Bahima community were facing attacks.

In 2024, DR Congo also summoned Uganda's diplomatic representative following threats by the general against foreign mercenaries operating in eastern DR Congo.

Kainerugaba, 52, is widely viewed as a possible successor to his father, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and has repeatedly drawn attention over provocative statements posted on social media.

In 2022, he sparked a diplomatic dispute with Kenya after threatening to invade the country and capture Nairobi. The remarks prompted Museveni to apologise to Kenya.