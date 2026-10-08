First Ladies, partners step up campaign to end fistula in Kilifi

County First Ladies and health partners have stepped up efforts to prevent and treat female genital fistula, with a free surgical camp at Marafa Sub-County Hospital in Kilifi County.

The camp, organised by the M-Pesa Foundation in partnership with the County First Ladies Association, the Kilifi County Government, the Flying Doctors’ Society of Africa and Amref Health Africa, ran from October 2 and ends on October 9, 2026.

First Ladies who visited the camp on October 7 met women undergoing treatment and interacted with health workers involved in the outreach.

Speaking on Wednesday at Marafa Sub-County Hospital, Marsabit County First Lady and County First Ladies Association chairperson Alamitu Guyo Jattani said fistula remains a major challenge that requires sustained intervention beyond medical camps.

“Fistula is a condition affecting many women in Kenya and needs to be taken care of every day, not just when a camp takes place. Speaking on behalf of Northern Kenya, due to the prevalence of FGM, fistula is one of the cases that happens, and people hide it because of the shame and stigma that come with it. We should therefore spread our wings so that we cover each part of the country.”

The campaign also seeks to link surgical treatment with long-term access to fistula prevention, treatment and follow-up services through routine healthcare.

M-Pesa Foundation Senior Manager for Foundations Programmes, Dr Henry Kilonzo, said the foundation has committed to supporting 2,200 fistula surgeries across all 47 counties by 2028.

“In 2025, the trustees of M-Pesa Foundation committed to supporting 2,200 surgeries across the 47 counties by 2028. What is happening here in Marafa is part of our commitment. So far, more than 100 women in the community have been screened. Of those, 29 have been admitted, and 12 surgeries have been successfully conducted.”

Kilonzo said the programme has been running for more than 10 years and has helped women overcome the stigma and discrimination associated with fistula. He also called on more private-sector players to support efforts to eliminate the condition.

Female genital fistula can occur following prolonged or obstructed labour, leaving women with continuous leakage of urine or stool. Kenya records an estimated 3,000 new cases each year.

The condition can also lead to stigma, isolation and depression, affecting women’s ability to work, participate in community life and support their families.

The campaign is being implemented under the theme, “Fistula Inatibika - Restoring Dignity of Women and Girls in Kenya.”

The integrated fistula programme, which began in September 2025, is now in its second phase and combines prevention, treatment and health-system strengthening as part of efforts to eliminate fistula in Kenya.