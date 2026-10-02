Godfrey Oduor named interim coach as Harambee Starlets announce provisional Olympic squad

There was no press conference. No formal farewell. No chance for Beldine Odemba to say goodbye to the players she had led back to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after a decade in the wilderness.

Instead, the changing of the guard at Harambee Starlets was announced through something far more mundane: a provisional squad list. Godfrey Oduor's name appeared at the top. Odemba's was simply gone.

It was a silent exit for a coach who had given Kenyan women's football one of its brightest moments in years.

Odemba had guided the Starlets to WAFCON 2026, ending a ten-year absence from the continental showpiece. But the campaign in Morocco turned brutal. Three matches. Three defeats. Zero points. Zero goals. The 4-0 loss to hosts Morocco, followed by a 1-0 defeat to Senegal and a 2-0 loss to Algeria, left the team bottom of Group A and the coach's future hanging by a thread.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed had promised a thorough review. "We will conduct a thorough review with our technical department to analyse the cause of these poor results," he said at the time. "Once the final report is out, we will decide on the coach's future."

The report, it seems, has been delivered. And the decision, made quietly, was to move on.

Oduor's Return: A Familiar Face for a New Challenge

Godfrey Oduor is no stranger to the Harambee Starlets dugout. He served as assistant coach under Odemba during the 2025 CECAFA Women's Championship, where he became a familiar voice in the team's rise. Now, he steps into the top job on an interim basis, tasked with navigating the 2028 Olympic qualifiers against Seychelles.

The 43-player provisional squad he has named is expansive, deliberate, and full of second chances. It blends established internationals with fresh faces, but more importantly, it signals a willingness to look beyond the players who featured in Morocco.

Among the most notable returnees are Corazone Aquino and Jentrix Shikangwa, both of whom were left out of the WAFCON squad. Their absence from Morocco was one of the more contentious decisions of Odemba's final months in charge.

Aquino, a vice-captain and one of the most recognisable figures in Kenyan women's football, responded to that snub not with bitterness, but with a message of resilience. "Tragedy should be utilised as a source of strength," she wrote on Facebook. "No matter what sort of difficulties, how painful the experience is, if we lose our hope, that's our real disaster!"

Her return to the national team fold is more than a squad selection. It is a statement.

A Coach Who Believes

Oduor's own words from his time as assistant coach offer a glimpse into the philosophy he brings to the top job. After a commanding 4-0 win over Uganda at the 2025 CECAFA Championship, he spoke passionately about the potential of Kenyan women's football — and the support it deserves.

"The growth is really impressive. We need to put our heads together as stakeholders and embrace women’s football and support them because they have huge talent," he said. "If they are supported well enough, even more than the men, I am sure we will conquer the world."

That belief in the players was evident in how he managed the squad during that CECAFA tournament. When he benched in-form forward Violet Nanjala in a match against Uganda, he explained it simply: "Violet is our good player, and she uses a lot of speed and energy, so you can't expect her to be in the game for 90 minutes since she will not be the same from the start to the finish of the game."

It was a decision that showed tactical pragmatism but also a manager's instinct to protect his players. Both qualities will be tested in the coming days.

Five New Dreams

For five players, this squad announcement is the moment their careers change forever.

Hellen Ochieng and Magneta Ocharo of Kayole Starlets, Abigael Njeru of Madira Soccer Assassins, Mercyline Wafula of Gideon Starlets, and Josephine Warenga of Vihiga Queens have all earned their first call-ups to the senior national team.

For Ochieng and Ocharo, the call-up is a reward for their form at Kayole Starlets, a club that continues to produce talent for the national team. For Warenga, the recognition comes after a strong season with Vihiga Queens, one of Kenya's most consistent women's football sides.

These five players will walk into camp on Friday, October 2, alongside seasoned internationals like Lilian Awuor, Mwanalima Adam, and Vivian Nasaka. The blend of youth and experience is deliberate. Oduor knows he has less than a week to prepare for the first leg on October 8.

Harambee Starlets provisional squad — PHOTO/Harambee Starlets

The Full Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Annedy Kundu (Kenya Police Bullets), Lilian Awuor (Farul Constanta, Romania), Vivian Shiyonzo (Kibera Soccer Women), Juliet Adhiambo (Trinity Starlets), Monica Odato (Gor Mahia Queens)

Defenders

Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens, Tanzania), Elizabeth Ochaka (Kenya Police Bullets), Norah Ann (Kenya Police Bullets), Leah Andiema (Kenya Police Bullets), Vivian Nasaka (Hakkarigucu Spor, Turkey), Enez Mango (Politehnica Timișoara Feminina, Romania), Mary Nthambi (Kenya Police Bullets), Janet Mumo (Kibera Soccer Women), Wincaate Kaari (Mathare United Women), Elizabeth Muteshi (Trinity Starlets), Hellen Ochieng (Shabana Starlets), Lavine Achola (Haymanaspor, Turkey), Euphrasier Shilwatso (Haymanaspor, Turkey), Abigael Njeru (Soccer Assassins)

Midfielders

Lorna Nyarinda (Kenya Police Bullets), Fasila Adhiambo (Simba Queens), Mercy Airo (Ulinzi Starlets), Martha Amunyolete (Kenya Police Bullets), Elizabeth Mideva (FC Gintra, Lithuania), Mwanalima Adam (HB Koge, Denmark), Lavender Akinyi (Ulinzi Starlets), Corazone Aquino (Simba Queens), Mercyline Wafula (Gedion Starlets), Marion Serenge (St. Noa Girls, Uganda), Josephine Warenga (Vihiga Queens)

Forwards

Tereza Engesha (Kenya Police Bullets), Faith Mboya (Kenya Police Bullets), Violet Nanjala (Hibernians FC Women, Scotland), Eglay Mukhwana (Kenya Police Bullets), Shaline Nambengele (Ulinzi Starlets), Airin Madalina (Kenya Police Bullets), Valerie Nekesa (CD Tenerife Femenino, Spain), Sylvia Makungu (Wacker Innsbruck W, Austria), Jentrix Shikangwa (FC Masar, Egypt), Magneta Ocharo (Kayole Starlets), Charity Midewa (Madira Soccer Assassins), Shirleen Opisa (Amus College, Uganda), Catherine Khaemba (Panetolikos GFS, Greece)

The Weight of the Moment

For the returning players, this camp is a chance to rewrite a painful chapter. The WAFCON campaign in Morocco was a bruising experience — not just for the results, but for what surrounded them. The players had staged a protest over unpaid allowances before the tournament, chanting "no money, no France" as they threatened to boycott preparations. It was a stark reminder of the challenges that still face women's football in Kenya, even as the team reaches new heights on the pitch.

Now, under a new coach and with a fresh squad, the Starlets begin again. The road to Los Angeles 2028 starts at Nyayo Stadium against Seychelles, a team ranked far below Kenya and a tie the Starlets are expected to win comfortably.

But as anyone who has followed this team knows, nothing is ever simple.

For Godfrey Oduor, this is an audition. For the returning veterans, it is a chance to prove they were never the problem. And for the five debutants, it is the beginning of a dream they have chased their entire careers.

The first chapter begins on October 8. For the first time in months, the Harambee Starlets will play without Beldine Odemba on the bench. They will play for her legacy, for their own futures, and for a country that has waited a long time to see them soar.