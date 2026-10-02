KCB Lions and KCB KOBS set for cross-border rugby showdown

There's a special kind of tension when family meets on the pitch. On Saturday, October 3, 2026, KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka will host a reunion of sorts, as Kenya's KCB Rugby Club-the Lions- welcome their Ugandan siblings, KCB KOBS, for a friendly simply dubbed 'Sibling Rivalry'. It's a match that goes beyond the scoreboard, celebrating a shared identity under the KCB banner and the bank's commitment to using sport to build bridges across East Africa.

The fixture is the first leg of the inaugural KCB Rugby Series, a two-leg showdown between two of the region's most established clubs. For both sides, it's a crucial tune-up ahead of their respective domestic campaigns, but the narrative runs much deeper than pre-season preparation.

The Lions' Roar: A Season of Heartbreak and Sevens Redemption

KCB Rugby heads into this clash with a point to prove. The Lions came agonisingly close to Kenya Cup glory last season, only to fall 14-8 to rivals Kabras Sugar in a rain-soaked final at the Kakamega Showground. It was a painful end to a campaign that had promised so much. Fly-half Brian Wahinya had given KCB an early lead, and a try from Festus Shiasi had them ahead 8-6, but Kabras' relentless kicking game and a late penalty try sealed the Lions' fate.

Head Coach Andrew Amonde, a legend of Kenyan rugby, was candid about the disappointment but proud of his squad's fight. "We are proud of the boys for the effort they put in all season, and especially in the final. They gave everything on the pitch and fought until the very end," he said after the final whistle. The loss marked a third Kenya Cup final defeat in four seasons, a statistic that fuels the Lions' hunger this time around.

On the regional front, KCB represented Kenya in the 2026 Enterprise Cup but were edged out 11-10 by Uganda's Black Pirates in Kampala at the quarter-final stage. However, the Lions finished the year with silverware, dominating the National Sevens Circuit. They clinched the overall title and capped it off with a thrilling 15-14 victory over Strathmore Leos in the Dala Sevens final, a fifth consecutive title on the sevens circuit. That sevens success has given the squad a winning habit as they transition back to the 15-a-side game.

A Coach's Mind: Amonde on Preparation and Redemption

For Amonde, Saturday's fixture arrives at precisely the right moment in the Lions' preparation timeline. After rigorous off-season conditioning, the match serves as the first real test of where his squad stands.

"From the time we started preparing for the 15s, I think it has come at the right time to have our first pregame of the season to just see how good we've been through the off-season and what we've been working towards to achieve," Amonde said. "Our brothers from Uganda have come at the right time, and it will allow us to also just try out our playing units and to see what can work for us through the season."

The Lions' coach is under no illusions about the challenge the Kobs present. "KCB KOBS are the champions at their own level in Uganda. So I think what they're bringing in is something very unique. We are playing a side that we've never seen play. The uncertainty is something that we are building on, to just see how challenging it can be for our players to play somebody they've never played before."

That uncertainty, Amonde believes, is an opportunity for growth. "It's just an opportunity to everybody who wants to come in at KCB because we've done some new signings. There's no better platform than this one to just give them a chance to run out and see how they can assist us in building the season."

Amonde also revealed a specific tactical focus that harks back to last season's disappointment. "We've worked so much on the kicking. That is something that we fell short in our last game we played in Uganda. And we brought in new guys who were not part of the team that played in Kakamega last time. So it's also great for us to see how we are going to change some of the things that didn't work for us last season."

The Lions' coach sees the match as a pressure-free opportunity for his squad to express themselves. "It's come at the right time. It doesn't have so much pressure. It's just to see how everybody's going to put on that shirt and be able to earn their stripes."

The Kobs' Rise: Ugandan Giants on a Mission

Across the border, KCB KOBS arrive in Nairobi with their own ambitions. Founded in 1963, the Kobs are one of Uganda's oldest and most decorated clubs, boasting 13 Uganda Premiership titles, nine Uganda Cups, and multiple National 7s crowns. Last season, they showed their enduring quality by reaching the Uganda Premiership semi-finals, where they produced a stunning 25-22 comeback victory over the Jinja Hippos in the first leg, powered by a Man-of-the-Match performance from Andrew Odhiambo.

Their Uganda Cup run also ended in the semi-finals, where they fell to eventual champions Heathens, but not before finishing fourth overall and qualifying for the 2026 Enterprise Cup. In that regional competition, the Kobs were eliminated 29-13 by Nondescripts in Nakuru. Earlier in the year, they had tasted sevens success by winning the Kyabazinga 7s, a result that chairman Daren Rutagwera believes signals their intent.

"Winning the Kyabazinga 7s was a clear testimony that we remain a dominant powerhouse in Ugandan rugby," Rutagwera said. "Our ultimate focus is to win this year's National Championship, so this outing means a lot to us." The chairman also sees the trip as a valuable development opportunity: "This is an excellent opportunity to gauge our strength and give our recruits and youngsters a taste of international rugby experience."

Makalama's Mission: Learning Against the Best

For KCB KOBS Head Coach Brian Makalama, Saturday's fixture is fundamentally about education. The Ugandan coach approaches the match with a clear-eyed understanding of what his young squad can gain from facing elite Kenyan opposition.

"It's a preseason game. We are ready. We know what to come and face. We know we want to compete," Makalama said. "It's a change of climate for us. I think the boys will give a good shot."

Makalama's primary objective is evaluating player combinations. "It's a first preseason game. So it's for the boys to see combinations, trying them out in various skills, and then just see how they manage to play a foreign side."

The Kobs' coach speaks with genuine respect for the Kenyan rugby tradition. "They have a very physical game. They're very physical, very tactical. I believe they've had an edge over us. They're always a step ahead of us. They've upped the 15s game. So we hope our players will learn from it also."

That learning mindset is central to Makalama's philosophy. The match represents a rare opportunity for his players to test themselves against a style of rugby that has consistently set the benchmark in East Africa. "It's going to be a fun game," he adds, "but a rigorous one."

A Tale of Two Coaches: Contrasting Approaches

The comparative analysis of both coaches reveals fascinating strategic contrasts that will shape Saturday's encounter.

Amonde's focus is on fine-tuning game execution and establishing squad hierarchy. With new signings eager to prove themselves and young players who have "raised their hands in training," the Lions' coach sees this as a platform to validate months of preparation. His specific emphasis on tactical kicking speaks to a desire to correct past failings and ensure the Lions are not undone by the same weaknesses that cost them in Uganda.

Makalama, meanwhile, is embracing the role of the learner. Acknowledging that Kenyan sides have "upped the 15s game," he views the fixture as a knowledge-transfer opportunity. His squad will be tested physically and tactically in ways that domestic Ugandan competition cannot replicate, and he hopes the experience will accelerate the development of his young players.

While both coaching staffs share the overarching goal of player evaluation, their strategic focal points reflect their respective team development phases. Amonde's team seeks to sharpen execution and build cohesion; Makalama's team seeks to absorb lessons and grow through exposure to superior standards.

The Curtain-Raiser: A Campus Derby with History

Before the main event, rugby fans will be treated to a fierce university rivalry as Kenyatta University's Blak Blad take on the University of Nairobi's Mean Machine. The two sides share a rivalry that spans over three decades, known for its passion, drama, and the electric atmosphere generated by their student supporters.

KCB RFC players in action — PHOTO/KCB RFC

Blak Blad have held the upper hand in recent years. In a 2015 friendly at Kenyatta University grounds, they ran out 28-20 winners, with flanker Franz Obudo and full-back Moses 'Viriviri' Begi crossing the whitewash in a composed team performance. Blak Blad also claimed a 30-13 victory over Machine in a Kenya Cup relegation scrap that same year. However, Mean Machine had the last laugh in the 2020 Varsity League final, stunning their rivals 15-12 at the University of Nairobi grounds to lift the inaugural trophy.

Last season, Blak Blad were the stronger of the two, finishing sixth in the Kenya Cup and qualifying for the playoffs, where they eventually lost to Menengai Oilers. They also produced a stunning 40-26 comeback win over Kenya Harlequins and a 21-10 victory over Nakuru RFC. Mean Machine, meanwhile, competed in the KRU Championship, where they secured a 14-8 win over TUM Marines and continued to build under new leadership.

More Than Just a Game

The matchday programme is about more than rugby. Upon arrival in Nairobi, the KCB KOBS squad will participate in a Captain's Run, visit the KCB TRM Branch, and take part in a Corporate Social Responsibility activity at the National Youth Service (NYS) along Thika Road. It's a reminder that the KCB Rugby Series is as much about community and institutional ties as it is about competition.

KCB Bank Kenya Director of Finance and KCB Rugby Club Chairman, James Mugo, captured the spirit of the occasion: "This is a celebration of the sporting relationship that connects KCB across East Africa. Through our continued investment in rugby, we are creating opportunities for players to compete, learn from each other and raise the standards of the game."

For Kobs centre Ian Munyani, the match is a chance to measure progress. "We are excited to be coming to Nairobi to play against our Kenyan siblings. It will be a good opportunity for us to assess where we are as a team, compete at a high level and build momentum ahead of the season."

The return leg is scheduled for October 24, 2026, at the Kampala Grounds in Uganda, promising a thrilling conclusion to this new chapter in the KCB rugby family.

For now, all eyes are on Ruaraka. The Lions, wounded by last season's near-miss, are eager to roar. The Kobs, proud and ambitious, are ready to learn and grow. And in the middle of it all, a sibling rivalry that promises 80 minutes of pure, unadulterated rugby.

Kick-off for the main match is at 4:00 PM, with the university curtain-raiser preceding it.