Kenya 7s reclaim Africa Men’s 7s title

Kenya 7s have reclaimed the Africa Men’s Sevens title after edging Madagascar 15-12 in a thrilling final at the 2026 Mauritius 7s in Cascavelle.

The victory sees Kenya win the continental crown for a record-extending seventh time, after overcoming a Madagascar side that had handed the Morans a heavy 26-0 defeat in the group stage.

Kenya secured their place in the final after producing a dominant 15-0 victory over South Africa in the semi-final.

The Morans then delivered another determined performance in the final, responding strongly against a Madagascar side that had proved difficult to beat throughout the tournament.

Madagascar struck first through John Mark, who crossed for an unconverted try after Victor Mola had come close to opening the scoring for Kenya.

The Morans responded through Rayvon Ambale, who collected an offload from KCB's Elvis Olukusi before racing through the Madagascar defence to score.

Ambale added the conversion, giving Kenya a 7-5 lead at the break.

Kenya extended their advantage shortly after the restart when Dennis Ndalaya was tackled close to the try line but managed to offload to Gabriel Ayimba, who finished the move with a try.

Madagascar refused to give up and responded through Jean Yves Randriamalal, who scored between the posts before the successful conversion levelled the contest.

With the match finely poised in the closing stages, Kenya maintained pressure inside the Madagascar 22 and eventually won an opportunity to take the lead.

Menengai Oilers star Glacious Owino stepped up and calmly converted a late penalty to put Kenya ahead 15-12.

The Morans held on through the final moments to secure the victory and reclaim the title they last won in 2023.

The triumph comes after Kenya finished second in the group stage and lost to Madagascar for the fourth time in the tournament before turning the tables in the final.

The victory also provides a major boost for Kenya ahead of next weekend's Safari 7s and preparations for the HSBC SVNS 2 campaign.