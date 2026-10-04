Kenyan Morans reach Africa Men's 7s final after difficult group stage

Kenya Morans have reached the final of the 2026 Africa Men’s 7s after a dominant 15-0 victory over defending champions South Africa at the SPARC International Rugby Stadium in Cascavelle, Mauritius, on Sunday morning.

They will face Madagascar in the final at 2:11 pm EAT, giving Kenya an immediate chance to avenge their heavy pool-stage defeat.

The Morans had endured a difficult end to the pool stage, suffering a 26-0 defeat to Madagascar on Saturday. They quickly put that result behind them, however, delivering a much-improved performance against South Africa.

Rayvon Ambale opened the scoring for Kenya before South Africa were reduced to six players following an infringement.

Elvis Olukusi then created the opening for Victor Mola, who crossed the line to give Kenya a 10-0 lead. The conversion attempt went wide.

South Africa pushed hard for a response after the break and came close to scoring, but a mispass allowed Kenya to regain possession.

The Morans were forced to defend deep in their own 22 as South Africa continued to apply pressure. Mola briefly received medical attention for an apparent left-knee problem but returned to the field.

Kenya eventually relieved the pressure with a kick before South Africa committed another infringement.

The Morans opted for a lineout and executed it well, with a series of passes eventually creating the opening for Gabriel Ayimba to score Kenya’s third try. The conversion was unsuccessful.

South Africa continued searching for a way back into the match, but another handling error handed possession back to Kenya.

With the clock winding down, Ambale kicked the ball into touch to seal a 15-0 victory and send Kenya into the final.