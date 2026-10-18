Kenya’s nuclear energy plans face parliamentary scrutiny

Kenya’s nuclear energy safety framework and renewable energy ambitions have come under scrutiny as the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Energy and Petroleum considers the country’s proposed accession to four international nuclear safety conventions and the framework agreement establishing the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

During two days of stakeholder hearings, regulators, disaster management officials and legal experts examined the country’s preparedness to develop nuclear energy while strengthening public safety and renewable energy development.

Officials from the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA), led by Director General James, urged the Committee to recommend accession to the four conventions, saying they would strengthen independent safety oversight, facilitate international emergency assistance and establish transparent accident notification procedures.

On Saturday, the authority clarified that KenGen, designated as the prospective owner and operator of a nuclear power plant, had not formally applied for authorisation to design or construct a nuclear power plant or research reactor.

KNRA officials stressed that accession would not automatically authorise a nuclear project or exempt it from statutory environmental assessments and public consultations. They described the conventions as essential safeguards for building public confidence and aligning Kenya with international safety standards.

However, MPs questioned the regulator’s visibility, funding and placement within the Ministry of Health. Nyatike MP Tom Odege urged KNRA to demonstrate its national relevance, warning that competing priorities in the health sector could constrain its budget.

“The Minister of Energy is pushing very fast to have nuclear energy for the country, while you are hibernating somewhere in a corner,” Odege said, calling for stronger institutional positioning.

Ruiru MP Simon Kingara challenged the authority to intensify public education, warning that inadequate community engagement could undermine nuclear energy development.

He cited concerns in potential project-hosting areas, including Siaya and Kwale, and urged KNRA to explain the implications of hosting nuclear facilities.

The National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), represented by Director Dr Dan Ochieng, described accession to the nuclear safety conventions as an “operational necessity,” particularly for securing timely international alerts and coordinating emergency responses.

Ochieng, however, warned that large-scale solar installations and battery energy storage systems posed significant fire and toxic-gas risks. He recommended mandatory disaster risk assessments, automated gas detection systems, safe separation distances and specialised training for county firefighters.

The Office of the Attorney General also indicated that legislative amendments could facilitate KNRA’s relocation to a more suitable ministry, taking into account both medical applications and nuclear energy development.

The Committee will consider the issues raised as it evaluates the proposed international agreements and the legal and institutional safeguards required to support Kenya’s energy plans.