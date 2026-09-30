ODM opens membership register ahead of 2027 primary elections

ODM has started a fresh membership registration and verification exercise, setting the stage for its 2027 party primaries and warning supporters that only those listed in its official register will be allowed to take part in the nominations.

The exercise gives party members seeking to vote or contest for the ODM ticket ahead of the 2027 General Election an opportunity to register or confirm that their details are correctly captured.

In a notice issued on September 30, National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) chairperson Emily Awiti asked ODM supporters to complete the membership process as the party prepares for the primaries.

“As we prepare for the forthcoming Party Primaries ahead of the 2027 General Election, the National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) encourages all Party supporters to register as Party members,” Awiti said.

The party has opened a digital registration system that allows supporters to sign up by dialing 483036# or by accessing the ODM membership website.

Members who are already registered have also been asked to verify their information and make sure their details are accurate and up to date.

The party says the exercise will help establish the membership eligible to participate in the nomination process, both as voters and as aspirants seeking ODM tickets.

“Please note that only registered Party members will be eligible to participate in the Party Primaries, either as voters or aspirants,” she said.

ODM's membership register is therefore expected to play a central role in determining participation in the party's primary elections as it prepares for the 2027 polls.

Supporters who need assistance with registration or verification have been directed to visit the party's headquarters at Chungwa House in Nairobi. They can also reach the party through the contact number contained in the notice.

The exercise comes as political parties begin preparations for their internal nomination processes ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Within ODM, competitive primaries are expected in areas where several aspirants are seeking the party's nomination for the same elective position. The party is expected to use its membership records to establish which supporters qualify to participate in such contests.

Not every position will necessarily go through a competitive primary. Where only one aspirant emerges for an elective seat, the party may not need to conduct a contest, enabling it to direct its nomination efforts to areas where several candidates are competing for the ticket.

Awiti has urged supporters to complete the registration and verification exercise as ODM continues putting in place the requirements for its 2027 nomination process.