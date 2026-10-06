ODM welcomes UDA defectors Saruni, Meja ahead of 2027 elections

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has welcomed two politicians who have defected from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga received Gideon Mayian Saruni and Francis ole Meja into the party during a ceremony held at Chungwa House.

Saruni is set to seek the ODM ticket to contest the Kajiado West parliamentary seat, while Meja will vie for the Mosiro Member of County Assembly (MCA) position in Kajiado West Constituency.

Wanga congratulated the two new members, describing their decision to join ODM as a positive development for the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We are happy when our house continues to grow bigger and bigger,” Wanga said.

The latest defections come as political parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with aspirants seeking party backing for various elective positions.

Wanga urged the new members to embrace the party and work with other officials and supporters as ODM continues to expand its political presence.

The ceremony was attended by Kajiado Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho, ODM Youth League President John Ketora and ODM Executive Director Philip Ongwen, alongside a delegation from Kajiado County.

The entry of Saruni and Meja gives ODM additional candidates seeking to secure the party’s backing in Kajiado West as political activity begins to intensify ahead of the 2027 polls.

Saruni will now seek to secure the ODM nomination before facing other candidates in the Kajiado West parliamentary race during the General Election.

Meja will similarly compete for the party’s nomination for the Mosiro MCA seat.

The two politicians previously belonged to UDA before switching allegiance to ODM.

The move is likely to add to the political competition in Kajiado County, where parties are expected to intensify grassroots mobilisation and recruitment ahead of the elections.

ODM has in recent months continued to strengthen its structures and attract new members as it prepares for the 2027 contest.

The party's leadership has been conducting engagements with political leaders and grassroots supporters in different parts of the country as it seeks to consolidate its support base.

The reception of Saruni and Meja at Chungwa House signals continued efforts by ODM to expand its membership and field candidates for elective positions across the country.

The two are expected to begin preparations for the party nomination contests as they seek to secure ODM tickets for the Kajiado West parliamentary and Mosiro MCA races.