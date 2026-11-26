The Public Service Commission (PSC) has urged government institutions to prepare their budgets, administrative systems and logistical arrangements to accommodate 50,000 graduates set to join the National Internship Programme in January 2027, warning that the success of the initiative will depend on how well agencies organise themselves ahead of the rollout.

PSC Chairperson Francis Meja said institutions must take an active role in ensuring the programme provides young graduates with practical skills, mentorship and workplace experience, rather than treating the placements as a routine exercise.

Speaking during a high-level consultative meeting at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Meja said the Commission had already advertised the internship positions but called on participating institutions to ensure they were adequately prepared to receive the recruits.

“The Commission has already advertised the internship opportunities. However, this noble programme calls for all of us to work together,” he said.

Meja urged public institutions to identify and declare internship slots equivalent to 10 per cent of their authorised staff establishment, targeting both university graduates and diploma holders.

He said institutions must ensure the placements are structured to help interns develop relevant skills, gain professional exposure and improve their chances of securing employment after completing the programme.

“Internships are not merely about placing graduates. We expect institutions to provide meaningful assignments, mentorship and career guidance. The PSC will provide a framework to ensure this programme adds value to the lives of our graduates,” Meja said.

The Commission's call comes as the government prepares to expand the internship programme as part of efforts to address youth unemployment and ease the transition from colleges and universities into the job market.

During the meeting, Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei announced that the government would begin with 50,000 internship positions before gradually increasing the annual intake to 100,000.

Koskei said the government was also looking to involve private sector organisations in the initiative to broaden the opportunities available to young Kenyans and expose them to different professional environments.

“We are also going to engage the private sector to help us expand this National Internship Programme and ensure more opportunities are available for our young people.”

The planned involvement of private companies is expected to complement placements in public institutions as the government seeks to increase the number of graduates benefiting from the programme.

The meeting was convened to discuss the implementation of President William Ruto's directive to expand the National Internship Programme, with government agencies expected to put in place the necessary operational and administrative structures before the January rollout.

Koskei reiterated the need to equip young people with practical workplace experience, professional skills and mentorship to strengthen their competitiveness in the job market.

The initiative is part of the government's broader efforts to support graduates struggling to secure employment after completing their education, with public institutions expected to provide suitable assignments and opportunities for professional development.

PSC will develop a framework to guide the programme's implementation, while participating agencies will be responsible for identifying internship slots, preparing for the recruits and ensuring the placements offer meaningful learning opportunities.

The meeting brought together Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Geoffrey Ruku, Principal Secretaries, heads of State Corporations, Independent Commissions and Public Universities, in a bid to strengthen coordination ahead of the programme's launch.

With the government targeting 50,000 interns in the first phase and 100,000 placements annually in the longer term, institutions will be expected to ensure the initiative delivers more than temporary employment, with proper preparation, mentorship and workplace exposure key to its success.