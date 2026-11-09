Seven dead, over 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Egypt

At least seven people, including a train driver, have been killed and more than 100 others injured after two passenger trains collided near Giza, Egypt, triggering a major rescue operation and renewed concerns over the country's railway safety.

The accident occurred when a train travelling from Giza towards Fayoum crashed into the rear of another passenger train heading from Cairo to Aswan, which was stationary on the tracks. The impact caused several carriages to derail, with some tumbling down an embankment and others left badly damaged.

Egypt's railway authority confirmed the collision, while the public prosecutor's office cautioned that the number of fatalities could increase as rescue teams continued searching the wreckage.

Images from the accident scene showed overturned carriages, with rescuers, uninjured passengers and members of the public searching through the damaged coaches for survivors and people trapped inside.

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi said he had directed government agencies to establish what led to the disaster and ensure those responsible were held accountable.

"I have ordered state authorities to investigate the circumstances of the accident, and hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent," he said.

The crash prompted an extensive emergency response, with hospitals across the affected area placed on heightened alert to receive the large number of casualties.

Health Minister Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said those injured were receiving treatment for various injuries, including broken bones and head injuries.

The Egyptian Red Crescent also deployed teams to the scene to provide emergency assistance and psychological support to survivors and their families.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the driver of one of the trains was among those who lost their lives in the collision.

Meanwhile, railway services between Giza and the Upper Egypt region were suspended as authorities sent cranes to the area to remove the wreckage and clear the damaged railway line. The railway authority had not indicated how long the disruption would last.

The collision happened between Kafr Ammar and Al-Raqqa stations in Al-Ayyat, an area with a history of deadly railway accidents.

The location is close to the site of Egypt's worst train disaster, which occurred in February 2002 when a fire broke out aboard a passenger train travelling from Cairo to Luxor.

More than 370 people were officially reported dead in that tragedy, although other estimates placed the number of victims considerably higher.

The area also witnessed two other major train accidents in 2009, which claimed dozens of lives.

The latest disaster sparked fresh criticism of Egypt's railway safety record, with calls emerging on Sunday for the country's transport minister to resign over the deadly collision.

The accident has also drawn messages of sympathy and support from foreign governments and diplomatic representatives.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Egypt and wished those injured a quick recovery.

Turkey's ambassador to Egypt also took to X to convey his condolences, saying he extended "heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy" to the victims, their families, and the Egyptian people.

As rescue and recovery operations continued, the public prosecutor's office warned that the death toll could rise, while authorities faced growing pressure to establish the circumstances behind the collision and determine whether negligence contributed to the tragedy.