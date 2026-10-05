Kindiki: Gov't targets more roads, markets, and homes in Kiambu

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the government is implementing major infrastructure and development projects in Kiambu County, including roads, fresh produce markets, affordable housing, electricity connections and irrigation.

Speaking to residents of Nyambari in Lari Constituency on Monday, Kindiki said Sh152 billion had been allocated to tarmac 1,656 kilometres of roads across the county, with 368 kilometres already completed at a cost of Sh20 billion.

“Apart from the immensely consequential 200 billion shillings Rironi - Mau Summit dual carriageway, this administration has prioritized the tarmacking of 1,656 kilometers of roads in Kiambu County at a cost of 152 billion shillings. Out of these, 368 kilometers are completed at a cost of 20 billion shillings,” he said.

The road investment comes as infrastructure remains a major component of Kenya’s public spending. The 2026 Economic Survey shows that government expenditure on roads is projected at Sh168.7 billion in the 2025/26 financial year, including Sh97.7 billion for development and Sh71 billion for maintenance and repairs. The survey also shows that Kenya’s recorded paved road network stood at 25,412 kilometres as of June 2025.

The Rironi-Mau Summit highway is one of the largest ongoing transport projects in the region. The Sh200 billion, 233-kilometre highway runs from Rironi through Naivasha to Mau Summit and is intended to expand the Northern Corridor and ease congestion along one of Kenya’s key freight routes.

Kindiki also highlighted investments in fresh produce markets, saying nearly 600 markets were being constructed across the country, with 29 located in Kiambu County.

He said the Nyambari Economic Stimulus Programme market was among the facilities being developed and inspected during his visit.

The Deputy President further maintained that the combined value of government projects involving markets, affordable housing and student hostel accommodation stood at about Sh800 billion nationally, with Kiambu accounting for Sh52 billion.

“The value of markets, affordable housing and student hostel accommodation projects nationally is about 800 billion shillings, including 52 billion shillings worth of projects within Kiambu County. The Lari Affordable Housing Project, for example, is at 30% to completion, to provide 752 homes for residents at a cost of 2.2 billion shillings.”

The housing programme comes amid a significant national shortage. Government housing data estimates annual urban demand at about 250,000 units against provision of roughly 50,000 units, highlighting the gap the Affordable Housing Programme seeks to address.

Kenya’s construction sector also rebounded in 2025, growing by 6.8 per cent after contracting by 0.7 per cent in 2024. The sector employed about 238,300 people, while government expenditure on housing rose to Sh116.7 billion in 2025/26, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

On healthcare, Kindiki maintained that 1.5 million Kiambu residents had enrolled in the Social Health Authority out of a target population of 2.4 million.

The figure represents about 62.5 per cent of the county’s stated target population.

Nationally, more than 32.3 million people had been registered under SHA by August 2026, according to the Ministry of Health, as the government continues its transition from the National Hospital Insurance Fund to the new health financing system.

Kindiki also cited agricultural interventions, saying Kiambu farmers had benefited from reduced prices for fertiliser, seeds and sexed semen, alongside increased returns from coffee and milk.

He said last-mile electricity connection projects worth Sh432 million were ongoing across the county and were expected to connect an additional 2,500 homes.

The Deputy President further said the Sh500 million Escarpment Irrigation Project was almost complete and would support commercial farming.

The projects, he said, formed part of the government's broader development agenda aimed at improving infrastructure, access to basic services and economic opportunities for residents.

Kindiki addressed residents after inspecting road and market projects in Nyambari and updating them on the status of government programmes in the area.

He was accompanied by Lari MP Mburu Kahangara, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a, Kiambaa MP Njuguna Kawanjiku and Kabete MP Githua Wamachukuru, among other leaders.