Nairobi Hospital director Dr Job Obwaka dies aged 83
His family said he passed away on Friday evening after being rushed to the facility where he had served for many years, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Veteran gynaecologist and Nairobi Hospital director Dr Job Obwaka has died. He was 83.
His family said he passed away on Friday evening after being rushed to the facility where he had served for many years, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
More to follow...
Comments
Sign in with Google to comment, reply, and like comments.Continue with Google