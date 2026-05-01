Nairobi Hospital director Dr Job Obwaka dies aged 83

News · Samuel Otieno ·
Nairobi Hospital director Dr Job Obwaka dies aged 83
In Summary

His family said he passed away on Friday evening after being rushed to the facility where he had served for many years, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Veteran gynaecologist and Nairobi Hospital director Dr Job Obwaka has died. He was 83.

His family said he passed away on Friday evening after being rushed to the facility where he had served for many years, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

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Nairobi Hospital Board Dr Job Obwaka Veteran gynaecologist and Nairobi Hospital director Dr Job Obwaka

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