UK updates Kenya travel advisory following Ebola cases

The United Kingdom has updated its travel advice for Kenya after confirmed Ebola cases, warning that travellers arriving in the country, particularly from Uganda, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), may face enhanced health screening.

In an update published on October 28, 2026, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said Kenya had introduced public health measures, including contact tracing, surveillance, border screening and quarantine arrangements for people considered at risk.

The advisory follows Kenya’s confirmation of its first imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease, a form of Ebola, on October 6. The patient, who had travelled from the DRC through Uganda, later died, prompting health authorities to intensify efforts to trace contacts and prevent further transmission.

The FCDO has advised travellers to follow instructions issued by Kenyan health authorities and monitor updates from the Ministry of Health as the response continues.

The screening measures aim to identify potential cases and reduce the risk of further cross-border spread. Travellers arriving from countries affected by the regional outbreak may therefore face additional checks.

The update does not announce a blanket ban on travel to Kenya. Instead, the Ebola-related guidance focuses on public health precautions and measures Kenyan authorities are implementing.

Alongside the Ebola guidance, the UK has maintained separate security warnings for areas in northern and coastal Kenya because of the threat of terrorism from groups based in Somalia.

The FCDO advises against all travel to Mandera County, most of Garissa County, specified areas of Wajir County and parts of Lamu County. The restrictions include exceptions for certain locations, such as Garissa Town, Wajir Town, Lamu Island and Manda Island.

The UK also advises against all but essential travel to Garissa Town, parts of Tana River County and a section of the coast between the Tana and Galana rivers.

The UK advisory comes as Kenya continues implementing measures to contain the outbreak and monitor people who may have been exposed to the virus.

The World Health Organisation reported on October 23 that Kenya had recorded nine confirmed cases, including one death, as of October 20. The cases were linked to the initial imported infection, with no evidence of wider community transmission at that time.

FCDO has urged travellers to follow local authorities' guidance and check the latest information before travelling.