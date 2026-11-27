Victims of human rights violations arising from demonstrations and public protests have called for justice and accountability beyond financial compensation, challenging the government to address the circumstances surrounding the violations.

The concerns emerged during a meeting between victims from the Nairobi region and the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations, chaired by Prof. Makau Mutua, on Friday.

The engagement brought together representatives from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), National Government Administration Officers, civil society organisations and the National Police Service.

According to the Panel, victims emphasised that financial compensation alone would not adequately address their suffering, insisting on justice, accountability and comprehensive reparations.

"The Panel acknowledged these concerns and reaffirmed that justice, accountability and comprehensive reparations remain central considerations in its work," the statement said.

The Panel said compensation should be considered part of a broader process of redress, recognition, restoration and healing rather than an isolated intervention.

During the meeting, Panel Chairperson Prof. Makau Mutua formally delivered presidential and State apologies, acknowledging the suffering and lasting impact of human rights violations on victims and their families.

The apologies were presented as part of the broader National Healing and Reconciliation process aimed at restoring public trust and repairing the relationship between the State and citizens.

The Panel reiterated the government's commitment to healing, justice and meaningful reparations, assuring victims that their experiences, dignity and welfare would remain central to its work.

IPOA reaffirmed its commitment to independent policing and accountability, saying direct engagement with victims was important in strengthening public confidence in policing.

The KNCHR also pledged continued support for the Panel, emphasising the importance of incorporating victims' experiences and concerns into recommendations on reparations.

Beyond compensation, the Panel highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen legal safeguards against future violations, particularly during public demonstrations.

It noted that the draft Facilitation of Assembly, Picketing and Demonstration Bill, 2026, is being developed through a multi-stakeholder process that includes victims.

The proposed legislation seeks to operationalise Article 37 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions peacefully and unarmed.

The Panel said the initiative was intended to strengthen protection of these constitutional freedoms and introduce institutional and legislative measures to prevent violations from recurring.

It also pledged sustained engagement with victims, their families and beneficiaries to address their concerns, clarify the status of claims and assess their welfare.

"It is our firm commitment that no eligible victim shall be left behind," the Panel said.

As part of the continued consultations, the Panel announced regional visits and stakeholder engagements in Nyanza, Central and Western regions between November 30 and December 4, 2026.

The visits will provide an opportunity for direct engagement with victims, assessment of their welfare and participation by stakeholders in the development of the proposed demonstration legislation.

The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations is mandated to address compensation for victims of human rights violations, including those arising from demonstrations and public protests.