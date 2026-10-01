14 arrested in Nairobi over suspected counterfeit currency operation

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 14 suspects, including three serving police officers and several foreign nationals, following a raid on a warehouse in Nairobi where suspected counterfeit US currency, fake gold bars and materials believed to be used in the production of counterfeit notes were recovered.

The operation was conducted on October 1, 2026, at a warehouse in the Vision Plaza Industrial Area, following a complaint lodged by a US national, Alkhalifi Ibrahim Hassan, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Police Station.

The suspects include Kenyan and foreign nationals from Nigeria, Cameroon and Sudan, as well as three police officers attached to the Security of Government Buildings (SGB) at Uhuru Camp.

According to the DCI, the suspects were arrested after detectives based at JKIA searched the warehouse located behind Vision Plaza.

Two of the police officers were allegedly armed with Beretta pistols, while their third accomplice was armed with a Chalbi pistol.

The suspects were identified as Anthony Oyieka Namani, a Nigerian; Soulemanou, a Cameroonian; Abbas Ibrahim Mohamed, a Sudanese; and Kenyans George Kinyanjui, Geofrey Omondi Juma, William Kimolo, Solomon Ndeda, Raphael Wayaya, Kevin Barasa, Erick Honla and Maureen Ogany.

The three police officers were identified as Corporal Joseph Otenyo Okimba, APC Douglas O. Odira and APC Felix Oyawa Odhiambo.

Detectives recovered 31 sealed black pallets from the warehouse during the operation.

Further examination of the pallets established that three contained 156 bundles of US$100 notes suspected to be counterfeit. The remaining pallets contained cement.

The officers also recovered a plastic box containing 65 pieces of gold bars suspected to be fake.

Another box contained assorted chemicals suspected to have been intended for the manufacture of counterfeit currency, while a separate box contained assorted papers printed with US dollar notes.

Among the other exhibits recovered at the scene was a black bag containing 13 bundles of US$100 notes suspected to be counterfeit.

Detectives also recovered assorted aluminium seals and seven cartons of UN blue plastic seals, as well as two Kenya Revenue Authority reflector jackets.

Two empty suitcases were recovered from the warehouse, alongside a green pallet-strapping roll, a padlock cutter and a hacksaw.

The DCI said the scene was processed and the recovered exhibits secured as investigations continue into the suspected counterfeit currency operation.

The inquiry is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the operation and determine the identities and respective roles of those involved.

The arrests have brought together suspects from different nationalities, with the DCI saying the investigation remains ongoing.

The suspects are currently assisting detectives with investigations as officers work to establish the full circumstances of the alleged operation.

The DCI said appropriate legal action will follow upon completion of the inquiry.

The recovery of suspected counterfeit US currency, gold bars, chemicals and other materials forms part of the evidence being examined by detectives as they investigate the alleged operation.

The case remains under investigation, with the suspects yet to face any final determination arising from the allegations.