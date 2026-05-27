Sonko accuses Senegal government of sidelining PASTEF in new cabinet process

A fresh political standoff has emerged in Senegal after National Assembly Speaker Ousmane Sonko publicly criticised the appointment of new Prime Minister Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo, accusing the government of excluding his party, African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (PASTEF), from key consultations despite its influence within the ruling coalition.

Speaking before parliament on May 26, 2026, Sonko faulted the process that led to Lo’s appointment, saying his political movement had been left out of discussions surrounding both the naming of the new prime minister and the formation of the incoming government.

“Our political party was not involved in the consultations that led to the appointment of a prime minister. It is not, to this day, involved in the consultations for the formation of a government,” Sonko stated. “Consequently, I would like to say that you cannot have Pastef without Pastef.”

His remarks came just days after President Bassirou Diomaye Faye removed him from the prime minister position and dissolved the cabinet following months of growing tensions within the ruling camp. The disagreements are understood to have centred on Senegal’s economic direction and internal governance issues.

Following the dismissal, the presidency appointed economist Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo as the country’s new head of government in what officials presented as an effort to steady governance amid political pressure and economic challenges.

Lo, who previously served as a senior central bank official and government technocrat, is now expected to unveil a new cabinet as the country faces fiscal strain and continued disagreements within the ruling establishment.

Despite being pushed out of the executive, Sonko used his parliamentary address to insist that PASTEF remains a central force in Senegalese politics and governance.

“Pastef, which is the political party, and this is unprecedented in the political annals of this country and perhaps of the world, which is at once the majority force in the opposition and in power, remains open to a responsible discussion that sets egos aside in order to find ways and means for calm, peaceful governance,” he told parliament.

The unfolding dispute has further complicated Senegal’s political landscape, particularly because Sonko now occupies the powerful role of Speaker of the National Assembly after serving as prime minister. Political observers say the situation reflects changing power dynamics between the executive and legislature as divisions continue to widen inside the governing coalition.

Tensions were also evident during the parliamentary session when opposition lawmakers boycotted proceedings and walked out before Sonko’s address. The legislators argued that Sonko’s return to parliament and his subsequent election as Speaker were unlawful, intensifying disputes over institutional legitimacy.

The boycott exposed growing political divisions not only between the opposition and government but also among leaders within the ruling alliance, where disagreements over leadership and consultation processes continue to play out publicly.

President Faye’s decision to dismiss Sonko and appoint Lo as prime minister is viewed as one of the administration’s biggest political shake-ups since taking office. The changes come at a time when the government is under increased pressure over governance and economic management.

Analysts say the latest developments could usher in a prolonged period of political uncertainty as competing centres of influence emerge within both the executive and legislative arms of government.

Attention is now shifting to whether Prime Minister Lo will be able to form a government capable of restoring unity within the ruling coalition or whether the existing divisions will deepen further in the coming weeks.