Relief for users as Safaricom removes network restriction on My One App

Safaricom has eased access to its all-in-one My One App, allowing customers to carry out M-Pesa transactions and manage accounts even when connected through Wi-Fi or rival mobile networks, following weeks of complaints over restrictions that locked out thousands of users.

The update now lets customers log in and use key services such as sending money, paying bills, accessing loans and savings, and managing their accounts without relying only on Safaricom mobile data. Users on networks like Airtel Kenya, as well as those using Wi-Fi or living outside the country, can now access the platform more freely.

The updated app now supports Face ID and fingerprint authentication when approving transactions. This replaces the earlier system that depended only on manual PIN entry, which had raised concern among some users over ease and security of access.

Safaricom started migrating customers from the standalone M-Pesa app to the My One App last month. The new platform brings together mobile money services and account management tools, including M-Pesa services such as money transfers, bill payments, loans, savings, and home internet account management that were previously handled through the MySafaricom app.

The initial rollout, however, drew backlash after the app was restricted to Safaricom mobile data only. This effectively locked out users who depended on Wi-Fi, rival networks such as Airtel Kenya, VPN connections, and those trying to access services from outside Kenya without roaming bundles.

Customers reported being unable to carry out key transactions, including sending money to other M-Pesa users, withdrawing funds from M-Pesa wallets and M-Shwari accounts, paying for goods and services, accessing investment products, and managing home internet accounts.

The restriction also meant that users were automatically logged out when they lost Safaricom network coverage or switched to another mobile provider. They were then forced to reconnect using Safaricom data bundles before regaining access to the app.

Safaricom acknowledged the complaints on April 16, saying it was working to resolve the issues raised by customers.

Despite the latest changes, the company still requires users to complete the initial setup and authentication process while connected to the Safaricom network. Customers are required to set their Safaricom line as SIM1 on their devices and log into the app using Safaricom mobile data before full access is granted.

Last month, Safaricom automatically logged users out of the old M-Pesa app as part of the migration process to the new platform. Customers were required to re-authenticate their accounts using one-time passwords sent to their Safaricom SIM cards.

M-Pesa continues to remain central to Safaricom’s operations, handling millions of transactions daily and contributing a large share of the company’s earnings.

For the financial year ending March 2026, revenue from M-Pesa grew by 13.4 per cent to Sh182.7 billion, accounting for 45.6 per cent of Safaricom’s total sales.

Other business segments also recorded growth, with mobile data revenue rising 14.4 per cent to Sh83.3 billion, while fixed internet services for homes and offices increased by 12.2 per cent to Sh20.2 billion.

Safaricom is betting on the consolidation of payments, savings, lending and customer management services into a single platform to strengthen usage of its digital ecosystem as smartphone penetration continues to grow.