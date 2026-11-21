Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to hospital after developing severe abdominal pain, with medical tests indicating an almost complete intestinal obstruction.

His son, Carlos Bolsonaro, announced the hospitalisation on Friday, saying he found his father with significant abdominal swelling when he arrived at the medical facility.

Carlos said doctors had started treatment to manage the pain and were initially attempting to resolve the obstruction using medication, without resorting to surgery.

Bolsonaro’s cardiologist, Dr Brasil Caiado, said scans had revealed damage to the former president’s small intestine and signs of inflammation. He added that Bolsonaro was conscious, calm and in stable condition, but would remain under observation for 24 hours.

The 71-year-old has experienced recurring abdominal complications since he was stabbed in the stomach during the 2018 presidential campaign. He has undergone more than nine operations related to the attack, according to his son.

Bolsonaro is currently under house arrest on medical grounds after being sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup following his defeat in the 2022 presidential election.

Carlos, who said he is the only one of Bolsonaro’s sons authorised to visit him, claimed his father’s health had continued to deteriorate while in custody, citing limited mobility and psychological distress.

His latest admission has drawn reactions from his political allies, with his Liberal Party expressing concern over his condition and wishing him a quick recovery.