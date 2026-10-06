Former German intelligence chief arrested over espionage allegations

Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office says a former head of the country’s foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of espionage.

August Hanning, 80, who headed the Federal Intelligence Service, known as the BND, from 1998 to 2005, is accused of treasonous espionage, spying on state secrets, and attempted treason.

Hanning was arrested on Tuesday in southern Germany. His former chief of staff, identified as Manfred D., was also arrested in western Germany and faces charges of aiding and abetting attempted treason and espionage.

Prosecutors allege that the two men agreed in 2010 for Manfred D. to provide Hanning with classified BND documents in exchange for payment.

Investigators say Manfred D. supplied Hanning with about 2,000 documents over several years, many of which contained classified information intended for internal use by the German intelligence service.

Prosecutors allege Hanning used some of the information in his private consulting work and, on one occasion, used classified intelligence to prepare an analysis for an officer of a foreign intelligence service.

Authorities have not identified the country involved or said whether the information was ultimately passed to the foreign intelligence service.

Police searched the premises of both suspects on Tuesday as investigations continue.