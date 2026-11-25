Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy are facing another court battle after French judges ordered them to stand trial over an alleged scheme to influence a key witness in a probe into claims that Libya financed his 2007 presidential campaign.

The case revolves around efforts to secure the withdrawal of allegations made by French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine, who had claimed that the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi provided money to bankroll Sarkozy's campaign. The former president and his wife deny the accusations against them.

The trial is expected to take place in late 2027, with 11 people ordered to appear before court over the alleged operation, which investigators have linked to efforts to have Takieddine retract his claims.

Takieddine had previously claimed he possessed evidence showing that Sarkozy's 2007 campaign was heavily funded by money from Tripoli. However, he withdrew the allegations in interviews in 2020, triggering investigations into whether his change of account was influenced by people seeking to protect the former French leader.

Investigators suspect the retraction was part of an organised effort involving intermediaries, payments and contacts in Lebanon aimed at influencing the witness and shaping the public narrative surrounding the allegations. Takieddine later repeated his original accusations when questioned by investigators in January 2021, according to reports.

The new proceedings are separate from the case in which Sarkozy was convicted over efforts to secure campaign financing from Libya. He was sentenced to five years in prison last year, becoming the first former French president to be jailed, although he was later released under judicial supervision after spending about three weeks behind bars.

Sarkozy has also faced other convictions, including cases involving corruption, influence peddling and illegal campaign financing linked to his failed 2012 re-election bid.

The latest charges against him and Bruni include allegations relating to criminal conspiracy and witness tampering, with investigators examining how the retraction was secured and whether those involved sought to interfere with the judicial process.

The couple have denied wrongdoing.