Italy steps up Kenya construction push with 21 firms as trade jumps 39%

Italian manufacturers are seeking a stronger foothold in Kenya’s construction industry, with 21 companies arriving in Nairobi for a major industry exhibition as trade between the two countries climbed to about Sh40.95 billion in 2025.

The firms are showcasing construction equipment, building materials and industrial technologies at the ninth edition of Big 5 Construct Kenya, which runs from October 21 to 23 at the Sarit Expo Centre.

Their participation has increased from 17 companies at the previous edition, as Italy looks to turn growing commercial ties into more business opportunities in Kenya and the wider region.

Data from the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) shows that trade between Kenya and Italy grew by 39 per cent last year. Italian exports in 12 selected construction-related product categories were valued at approximately Sh1.7 billion, accounting for about 2 per cent of the Kenyan market covered by those categories.

The relatively small market share points to room for Italian suppliers to expand, particularly as Kenya continues to invest in housing and major infrastructure projects.

Italian Ambassador to Kenya Vincenzo Del Monaco said the country's participation at the exhibition reflected its confidence in the local and regional markets.

“Italy is back because we strongly believe in the potential of the Kenyan and the regional market,” he said.

Kenya’s construction sector recorded growth of 6.8 per cent in 2025, according to the Italian Trade Agency. The country also faces an estimated annual housing shortfall of 200,000 units, alongside demand for roads, railways, ports and water infrastructure.

These needs offer potential markets for foreign manufacturers supplying equipment and materials for building and infrastructure projects. Italian companies are seeking to use the exhibition to connect with local businesses, establish commercial relationships and explore opportunities for expanding their operations.

Pumps remain one of Italy’s leading construction-related exports to Kenya, with shipments valued at approximately Sh946.5 million in 2025. This represented a 5 per cent increase from the previous year and gave Italy a 9.61 per cent share of Kenya’s pump market, placing it fourth among suppliers.

Within the category, centrifugal pumps generated about Sh760.5 million in exports, an increase of 8 per cent. Exports of other liquid pumps reached approximately Sh74 million, rising by 26 per cent over the same period.

Italian suppliers have a smaller presence in other product segments. Exports of plastic pipes and fittings amounted to about Sh101.8 million, representing 3.36 per cent of Kenya’s market, while ceramic tiles generated approximately Sh165 million, equivalent to a 2.49 per cent share.

Other exports included boring and piling equipment worth about Sh29.2 million, cranes and derricks valued at approximately Sh35.7 million, and earth-moving machinery worth around Sh14.7 million.

The export figures show that Italian manufacturers have established a stronger position in some areas than others, with several product categories offering potential for expansion. However, they must contend with competing suppliers from other countries as they seek to increase sales in Kenya.

The 21 participating companies represent a broad range of industries linked to construction and infrastructure. Their areas of focus include heavy machinery and precast concrete systems, plumbing and piping, ceramics and architectural finishes, structural fasteners and safety equipment, as well as environmental and industrial technologies.

Products on display include concrete mixers, batching plants, equipment for processing reinforced concrete, water-distribution systems, tiles, stone finishes and construction fasteners. Other exhibitors are presenting solutions for power generation, industrial services and waste management.

Italian Trade Agency Nairobi Director Alessandra Rainaldi said the delegation comprises both companies entering Kenya for the first time and businesses seeking to strengthen their existing commercial links.

She said the agency's aim was to help participating firms move beyond showcasing products and establish partnerships that could lead to actual business deals and investment.

“Kenya is a strategic partner for Italy and a hub for the wider African markets,” Rainaldi said.

Del Monaco said Italian manufacturers rely on engineering, technology and design to distinguish their products from competing alternatives, rather than seeking to win customers through low prices.

“We do not sell cheap products. It’s always a guarantee of quality because behind every Italian product there is technology, there is experience and there is also somehow beauty with a capital B,” he said.

The trade mission is taking place as Kenya and Italy pursue stronger economic ties through the Kenya-Italy Action Plan for 2026-2029. The countries are also marking 65 years of diplomatic relations, providing an opportunity to build on their existing cooperation.

For Italy, the Nairobi exhibition offers a platform to introduce more manufacturers to Kenya, strengthen links with local businesses and pursue a larger share of the construction market. The challenge will be converting the growing interest and increased participation into lasting commercial partnerships and higher export volumes.