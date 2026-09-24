Kalonzo puts IEBC on notice over 2027 election neutrality

The credibility of the 2027 General Election will depend heavily on how the electoral commission handles its mandate, Wiper Patriotic Front Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said, warning the IEBC against actions that could make it appear to be serving political interests.

Kalonzo directly addressed IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon and other commission officials on Thursday, September 24, 2026, urging them to demonstrate their independence as preparations for the next General Election continue.

Speaking during a memorial service for his late mother in Tseikuru, Kitui County, the Wiper leader said the commission must protect the democratic will of Kenyans and avoid conduct that could damage its standing with the public.

“Bwana Ethekon and your team at IEBC, please prove to this nation that you’re nationalists and patriots,” Kalonzo said.

He warned that any perception that the electoral body had taken sides in favour of President William Ruto could trigger strong opposition from younger Kenyans.

“If you’re not, and you prove yourselves to be William Ruto’s commission, this young generation, millennials, will never forgive you.”

Kalonzo also called on the current IEBC leadership to draw lessons from the experiences of previous officials who have served in the electoral body and ensure that its decisions do not weaken confidence in the election process.

He said the commission has a responsibility to safeguard the will of voters, arguing that interference with the wishes of the majority would amount to undermining the sovereignty of the country.

“When you subvert the wishes of the majority Kenyans, you actually subvert the sovereignty of the republic because sovereignty is vested in the people of Kenya,” he said.

The remarks come at a time when the IEBC is seeking to restore public confidence following a period marked by leadership vacancies and disputes over elections.

Kalonzo’s comments add to growing demands from opposition leaders for an electoral commission that can carry out its duties without political interference and assure all sides of a fair process ahead of the 2027 polls.

The opposition has repeatedly called for greater transparency in the conduct of elections, while the IEBC has maintained that it will perform its constitutional duties independently.

Kalonzo placed particular emphasis on the role of younger voters, warning that the generation would be watching the commission closely as the country moves towards the 2027 General Election.