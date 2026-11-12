Kenya sets November 17 date for return of digital shipping clearance

Shipping companies handling vessels and cargo at Kenyan ports will be required to return to electronic processing of maritime declarations from November 17, 2026, following the completion of changes to the country's digital trade platform aimed at cutting down repeated paperwork and improving the clearance of vessels.

The Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), working alongside the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), has completed upgrades to the National Electronic Single Window System (NESWS), paving the way for the resumption of the digital service.

In a joint communication with the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), the agencies instructed all shipping agents to submit and process their maritime declarations through the Maritime Single Window (MSW) once the service resumes.

The latest improvements will allow the electronic transfer of Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic (FAL) information between the National Electronic Single Window System and KRA's Integrated Customs Management System (ICMS).

The connection between the two platforms is expected to address the duplication of information during clearance by ensuring that details already submitted through one system can be accessed by the other without requiring shipping agents to file them again.

Maritime declarations contain information about a vessel, including its crew, passengers and cargo. Shipping agents are required to provide these details to the relevant authorities when a ship enters a port, remains at the facility or prepares to depart.

KenTrade and KMA said the upgrades were intended to make the exchange of such information easier while reducing unnecessary administrative procedures.

“These enhancements are intended to eliminate duplicate submissions of the data covered by the integration, streamline information exchange and improve maritime clearance efficiency,” reads the notice.

With the November 17 resumption date approaching, shipping companies have been asked to ensure their designated employees can access the digital platform.

The agencies have also urged operators to prepare their teams by familiarising them with the procedures for filing and processing the required declarations before the system becomes operational again.

Shipping agents who encounter login problems, access restrictions or other technical difficulties have been instructed to notify KenTrade promptly through its established support channels.

The agencies said the preparations were necessary to ensure that the return to electronic processing proceeds without unnecessary interruptions for maritime operators.

They further expressed appreciation to industry stakeholders for their cooperation during the process, saying they remained committed to strengthening the efficiency, transparency and digitalisation of maritime operations.

KenTrade will continue to provide assistance to stakeholders seeking clarification or experiencing technical challenges as the system returns to service.