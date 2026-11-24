The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has accused the government of dragging its feet on the expansion of the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway for more than 20 years, alleging that the prolonged delay was intended to pave the way for a privately funded toll-road project at the expense of motorists and taxpayers.

The association claims the failure to progressively dual the 485-kilometre highway has exposed motorists to deadly head-on collisions, traffic congestion and mounting economic losses, insisting the government could have completed the expansion using public funds instead of pursuing a toll-based concession.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 24, MAK faulted the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for halting expansion works at Machakos Junction on the Nairobi side and Mariakani towards Mombasa, leaving sections of the busy transport corridor operating as a congested single-carriageway road.

It dismissed arguments that expanding the Northern Corridor requires private financing, maintaining that the government has the financial and technical capacity to undertake the project without imposing additional charges on road users.

“The narrative that Kenya can dual the Northern Corridor only through a private concession is a costly falsehood, one that has traded human lives and trillions in economic losses for a punitive tolling model,” the association said.

MAK further argued that motorists already shoulder the cost of road infrastructure through the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF), fuel taxes, import duties, Value Added Tax and licensing fees, warning that introducing toll charges would amount to double taxation.

“Tolls were abolished and replaced with fuel levies in 1994,” it said.

The association cautioned that additional charges on motorists and transporters would raise the cost of moving goods from the Port of Mombasa, with the increased transport expenses likely to trickle down to consumers through higher prices of basic commodities.

It questioned why the government had failed to mobilise the estimated Sh200 billion required to dual the highway, arguing that the country had managed to tarmac more than 13,000 kilometres of roads over the same two decades.

According to MAK, setting aside resources to expand at least 50 kilometres of the highway annually would have enabled the government to complete the project in less than 10 years.

The association traced the toll-road debate to a 2000 World Bank-assisted study that found private concessioning along the Northern Corridor financially viable, citing daily traffic volumes of more than 10,000 vehicles. Plans to reintroduce road tolls were subsequently announced by former Roads Minister Simeon Nyachae in June 2007.

MAK also pointed to the safety benefits of separating opposing traffic lanes, citing sections such as Sachangwan-Salgaa, Ngata, Kenol-Marua and Mariakani, where dualling had helped reduce fatal crashes.

It cited National Transport and Safety Authority estimates that road accidents cost Kenya approximately Sh450 billion annually through lost productivity, medical expenses and property damage.

The association is now demanding accountability from the Ministry of Roads and KeNHA, insisting officials responsible for the prolonged delay should answer for the lives lost and economic damage associated with the highway.

It also called for the immediate expansion of the existing A8 highway following the PPP Committee's rejection of the proposed Sh468 billion Usahihi Expressway concession.