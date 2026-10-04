Senate committee probes fish cage operations in Homa Bay County

A Senate committee is investigating the impact of commercial fish cages on tourism, fishing and other activities in Lake Victoria following complaints from residents and investors in Homa Bay County.

The Senate Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, chaired by Senator David Wakoli of Bungoma, is conducting the inquiry following a petition presented to the Senate by Senator Moses Otieno Kajwang’ of Homa Bay on August 5, 2026.

The petition was submitted by citizens and investors in the tourism and hospitality sector, including beach hotel, resort and ecotourism operators in Mbita, Mfangano Island, Rusinga Island, Sindo, Gingo and Ngodhe Island.

The petitioners have raised concerns over what they describe as the unregulated establishment of commercial fish cages and their effects on the lake ecosystem, tourism, public health, fishing activities and navigation.

According to the petition, cages placed near beachfront hotels and resorts are affecting tourism, fishing and other activities dependent on Lake Victoria.

The petition also cites water contamination from organic waste generated by the cages, obstruction of riparian access and traditional fishing grounds, increased risks of boat accidents, interference with fish breeding grounds and restrictions on recreational activities such as boat rides, swimming, sport fishing and lake cruises.

Concerns have also been raised over foul odours, poor water circulation in some bays and the cleanliness and appearance of the lake, whose waters are used by surrounding communities for domestic purposes.

The committee is examining the approval and regulatory processes governing commercial fish cages, including compliance with licensing, environmental and public participation requirements.

It is also assessing the siting of cages along public beaches, water transport routes and in front of hotels and resorts, with calls for the removal or relocation of installations that obstruct public access or interfere with other legitimate uses of the lake.

The petition further calls for a review of the existing zoning framework to establish designated aquaculture areas and prevent conflicts between cage farmers, fishermen, tourism operators, transporters and other lake users.

The Senate has also been asked to establish why some fish cage and pond operators have allegedly failed to put in place appropriate waste-management measures, including wastewater treatment and proper disposal of dead fish.

The committee has engaged Homa Bay County officials, fisheries stakeholders, cage farmers, fishermen, tourism operators and other lake users as part of its inquiry.

Findings from the visit and stakeholder submissions will inform the committee’s report to the Senate and recommendations on the regulation, zoning, environmental management and sustainable development of commercial fish cage farming in Lake Victoria.