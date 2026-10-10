Six counties, 11 days: Inside Ruto’s packed North Rift itinerary

President William Ruto is preparing for an extensive tour of the North Rift, with visits to six counties scheduled between October 10 and 20 to oversee road projects, open markets, inspect health facilities, advance affordable housing and distribute thousands of title deeds before Eldoret hosts this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The planned visit will cover Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo counties, bringing a series of government projects and public facility launches to different parts of the region.

Road construction, access to electricity, education facilities, healthcare services, land ownership and support for small businesses are among the key areas included in the President’s itinerary.

The 11-day programme will end on October 20, when Eldoret hosts the national Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium.

Tour begins in Trans Nzoia

Ruto is scheduled to kick off the tour on Saturday, October 10, in Endebess, Trans Nzoia County, where he will inspect the Endebess-Matumbei road and the mother and child unit at Endebess Sub-County Hospital.

After the opening visit, the President will resume his engagements on Monday, October 12, with stops in Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties.

In Tinderet, Nandi County, he is expected to open Maraba Market and inspect Meteitei Hospital as well as roads in the area.

The programme will then move to Uasin Gishu, where Ruto is scheduled to commission the Kenya School of TVET's Moiben Campus.

He will also commission Ziwa Dam 2 and the Sirikwa-Ziwa Machine road before visiting Siwa Level Five Hospital in Soy constituency to inspect the facility.

The planned activities place roads, healthcare and training institutions among the first projects to feature during the tour.

Water, schools and roads on Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo schedule

On Tuesday, October 13, the President will visit Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo counties, beginning in Kabyego, Marakwet East.

He is expected to break ground for a water project and student hostels at the Kerio Valley KMTC campus. He will also lay the foundation stone for a market under the economic stimulus programme and commission the Kipkuldul-Kapyego-Kamalei road.

From Kabyego, Ruto will proceed to Kinyach in Baringo North, where he is scheduled to launch the groundwork for the Kipsaraman-Kinyach road project.

He will then travel to Churo to inspect the local Teachers Training College.

The President will later visit Chebara in Marakwet West, where his programme includes inspections of Chebara Boys High School, AIC Chegara Girls High School, Chebara Primary School, Kaptomut Primary School, Chebara Polytechnic and the Chebara Secondary School chapel.

The visit will bring several education facilities into focus, alongside planned improvements to roads and water services.

West Pokot and Trans Nzoia set for road launches

On Wednesday, October 14, Ruto is expected in West Pokot County, where he will launch the Konyao-Kiwawa-Alale road in Konyao, Kacheliba constituency.

He will also inspect the Kapsait-Kapsangar-Tapach-Sondany road in Tapach, Pokot South.

The President will then return to Trans Nzoia for inspections of the Sibanga economic stimulus programme market and the Mwaita-Bwage-Makutano-Kapsara-Kobos road.

His engagements will conclude in Kiminini constituency, where he is scheduled to launch the Kiminini-Mitoto-Ndalu-Brigadier road, inspect the Kiminini modern market and commission Kiminini Comprehensive School.

The school was funded through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund.

On Thursday, October 15, the President will be in Chepkorio, Keiyo South constituency, Elgeyo Marakwet County, to launch the Timboroa-Seguton-Moringwo-Poror-Magrib-Sirwa-Lawina Ochi road.

He will also inspect an affordable housing development and visit an economic stimulus programme market.

During the visit, Ruto is expected to oversee the distribution of 6,300 title deeds covering several areas, including Keiyo/Rokocho, Keiyo/Kocholwo B and Keiyo/Kabulwo Kamoingon.

More projects planned in Baringo and Iten

The President will proceed to Eldama Ravine in Baringo County, where he is scheduled to launch the Poror-Sirwa-Oshid road at Sirwa.

Other activities will include commissioning KMTC classrooms, laying the foundation stone for an administration block and opening a National Government Constituencies Development Fund office and a Huduma Centre.

In Kabarnet, Ruto is expected to inspect the town's stadium and affordable housing project before laying the foundation stone for Kabarnet University College.

He will also oversee the issuance of a Women Enterprise Fund county cheque.

The itinerary will then take him to Iten, where he is scheduled to commission Iten KMTC and inspect the second phase of the affordable housing project and Kamariny Stadium.

He will also flag off a county last-mile electricity connectivity project and commission the Iten fresh produce market.

The issuance of title deeds and a Women Enterprise Fund county cheque will also form part of the Iten programme.

Thousands of title deeds planned in West Pokot

On Friday, October 16, Ruto will begin his activities in Sigor, West Pokot County, with an inspection of the Kopach River-Lomut-Sigor-Marich Pass road and the Sigor economic stimulus programme market.

He is also expected to oversee the issuance of 4,660 title deeds covering Mwino A and B.

The President will then visit Kapenguria and Makutano, where he is scheduled to commission the Kapenguria-Makutano town sewerage project and lay the foundation stone for student hostels at Kapenguria KMTC.

He will also inspect the Makutano economic stimulus programme market.

The programme includes the flagging off of a county last-mile electricity connectivity project and the issuance of 6,833 title deeds covering Chekomos, Shalphogh, Tamugh and Sondany.

A Women Enterprise Fund county cheque will also be issued during the visit.

From there, Ruto will travel to Kwanza to inspect student hostels at Kwanza Vocational Training Centre.

He will later proceed to Kitale, where he is expected to inspect the Maili Tatu affordable housing project and lay the foundation stone for student hostels at Kitale National Polytechnic.

The President will also lay the foundation stone for the Kitale Medium Prison affordable housing project and flag off a county last-mile electricity connectivity project.

His Kitale engagements will end with the issuance of a Women Enterprise Fund county cheque and the commissioning of the Kitale Business Park at the Kitale bus stage.

Nandi Hills and Eldoret prepare for major launches

On Saturday, October 17, the tour will continue in Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties, with road construction, student accommodation, markets and housing projects on the schedule.

In Kaiboi, Mosop constituency, Nandi County, Ruto is expected to launch the Turbo-Kaiboi-Kimondi-Chepterit road.

He will also lay the foundation stone for student hostels at Kaiboi National Polytechnic and commission the Kaiboi economic stimulus programme market.

The President will then head to Nandi Hills, where he is scheduled to commission administration buildings and lecture halls at Koitaleel Samoe University College.

He will also lay the foundation stone for student hostels, launch the Mugundoi-Nandi Hills/Kosiage-Cheptulu road and inspect the town's affordable housing project.

Ruto will later travel to Eldoret, where he is expected to commission the rehabilitation and desilting of Kerita Dam in Kesses.

He will also commission the Kapseret market and flag off last-mile electricity connectivity in Pioneer.

The programme includes issuing a Women Enterprise Fund county cheque, commissioning the Pioneer affordable housing project and officially opening the 64 Champions Modern Market.

The President is also scheduled to address a rally in the city.

Affordable housing and markets feature across the region

Affordable housing and market development form a major part of the planned tour, with projects listed in Kaptumo, Chepkorio, Kabarnet, Iten, Kitale, Nandi Hills and Eldoret.

The economic stimulus programme markets expected to be commissioned during the wider visit are located in Kaptumo, Maraba, Sibanga, Chepkorio, Sigor, Makutano, Kaiboi and Kapseret.

In Eldoret, the President is scheduled to commission the Pioneer affordable housing project, the Kapseret market and the 64 Champions Modern Market.

These activities form part of a wider programme that also includes roads, hospitals, technical training institutions, land ownership initiatives and electricity connections.

Kapsabet visit ahead of national celebrations

On Sunday, October 18, Ruto will travel to Kapsabet in Nandi County, where he is expected to commission ACK Plaza and attend a church service.

He will also inspect Kapsabet Stadium, lay the foundation stone for an outpatient block and commission the mother and child unit at Kapsabet Referral Hospital.

The day's programme further includes the flagging off of a last-mile electricity connectivity project and the issuance of a Women Enterprise Fund county cheque.

Monday, October 19, has been reserved for meetings at Eldoret State Lodge as the President prepares for the national celebrations.

The tour will conclude on Tuesday, October 20, when Eldoret hosts Mashujaa Day at Kipchoge Keino Stadium.

The national event will bring together the end of the President's regional itinerary and the country's annual celebrations in honour of its heroes.

By the close of the tour, the President is expected to have visited all six counties, with planned engagements spanning transport, healthcare, education, housing, trade, land ownership and electricity access.

Eldoret will provide the final stop, hosting Mashujaa Day after a series of scheduled project launches, inspections and commissioning events across the North Rift.