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Chess: Mongeli makes history in Botswana

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Chess: Mongeli makes history in Botswana
Sasha Mongeli pictured in Botswana during the just concluded Africa individual chess championships. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Mongeli, who was seeded 17th based on her FIDE rating heading into the tournament, exceeded expectations with a remarkable performance, finishing behind only the two Egyptian Women’s Grandmasters.

Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Sasha Mongeli has made history by winning a bronze medal at the concluded 2026 African Individual Chess Championship in Jwaneng, Botswana, becoming the first Kenyan ever to win a medal at the prestigious continental individual championship.

Mongeli, who was seeded 17th based on her FIDE rating heading into the tournament, exceeded expectations with a remarkable performance, finishing behind only the two Egyptian Women’s Grandmasters.

Her outstanding result also earned her the coveted Woman International Master (WIM) title, making her the first Kenyan woman to achieve the milestone.

The achievement marks Kenya’s best-ever performance at the African Individual Chess Championship in more than 50 years of participation and represents a landmark moment in the country’s chess history.

Widely regarded as one of Kenya’s most consistent and accomplished female chess players, Sasha has been a permanent member of the national team since 2018.

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African Individual Chess Championship Woman FIDE Master Sasha Mongeli

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