Hot Topics National Assembly world cup President William Ruto Iran Ghana Protests Kipchumba Murkomen Human Rights

Ugarte’s injury against Spain a major concern for Manchester United

World-Cup-2026 · Shadrack Andenga ·
Ugarte’s injury against Spain a major concern for Manchester United
Manuel Ugarte is stretchered off during Uruguay's World Cup defeat by Spain. PHOTO/Getty Images
In Summary

Ugarte’s injury is now a major concern for United, who are awaiting an update from Uruguay’s medical staff before deciding the best course of action.

Manchester United are sweating over reports that midfielder Manuel Ugarte was stretchered off during Uruguay’s 1-0 World Cup defeat to Spain in Guadalajara on Saturday morning.

Ugarte’s injury is now a major concern for United, who are awaiting an update from Uruguay’s medical staff before deciding the best course of action. The club has already prioritised strengthening its midfield this summer, with expectations that at least two or three new players will be added. United have already agreed a £35 million deal for Atalanta’s Ederson.

United were also keen on Elliot Anderson but pulled out of discussions after the high transfer fee and wage demands required to lure him away from Nottingham Forest became clear.

Talks with West Ham over Portugal international Mateus Fernandes have yet to produce an agreement on a transfer fee, with Tottenham also interested in the former Southampton midfielder.

Old Trafford officials also admire Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, who was one of four players to travel with England for their pre-World Cup training camp despite missing out on Thomas Tuchel’s final squad selection. United also had a bid rejected last summer by Brighton for Cameroon international Carlos Baleba.

It remains unclear whether a long-term injury to Ugarte would affect the finances available for United’s transfer plans.

Manchester United will begin their 2026/27 Premier League season away to newly promoted Hull City on Saturday, August 22, marking the start of Michael Carrick’s first full campaign in charge.

Tags

Spain world cup Guadalajara Ugarte

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  7. 10
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  8. 11
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  9. 12
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  12. 15
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.