Ugarte’s injury against Spain a major concern for Manchester United

Manchester United are sweating over reports that midfielder Manuel Ugarte was stretchered off during Uruguay’s 1-0 World Cup defeat to Spain in Guadalajara on Saturday morning.

Ugarte’s injury is now a major concern for United, who are awaiting an update from Uruguay’s medical staff before deciding the best course of action. The club has already prioritised strengthening its midfield this summer, with expectations that at least two or three new players will be added. United have already agreed a £35 million deal for Atalanta’s Ederson.

United were also keen on Elliot Anderson but pulled out of discussions after the high transfer fee and wage demands required to lure him away from Nottingham Forest became clear.

Talks with West Ham over Portugal international Mateus Fernandes have yet to produce an agreement on a transfer fee, with Tottenham also interested in the former Southampton midfielder.

Old Trafford officials also admire Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, who was one of four players to travel with England for their pre-World Cup training camp despite missing out on Thomas Tuchel’s final squad selection. United also had a bid rejected last summer by Brighton for Cameroon international Carlos Baleba.

It remains unclear whether a long-term injury to Ugarte would affect the finances available for United’s transfer plans.

Manchester United will begin their 2026/27 Premier League season away to newly promoted Hull City on Saturday, August 22, marking the start of Michael Carrick’s first full campaign in charge.