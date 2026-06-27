Give me 3-4 weeks to announce new political direction – Ndindi Nyoro

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has asked Kenyans to give him up to four weeks before he publicly outlines his political position and the alliances he intends to pursue, saying any decision he makes must be guided by the country's long-term interests.

Speaking amid growing speculation over his political future, the legislator said he was carefully reflecting on the next steps after leaving government, adding that his experience in politics had taught him the importance of making well-considered decisions.

"I request Kenyans to give me three to four weeks to share my views on that issue of political formations and the things that we need to do in terms of our Republic of Kenya going forward," Nyoro said.

The legislator said the political choices ahead should not be driven by short-term considerations but by what would best serve the country's future.

"Because I have the experience of having been on the same path before, I am convinced with time that Kenyans will vindicate us. The kind of decision we must make must be far-reaching in terms of what our country needs and where we need to go and then try to see who we can work with," he said.

Nyoro's remarks come against the backdrop of heightened political realignments, with leaders across the political divide exploring new alliances ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Although he did not disclose the political formation he is likely to join or work with, the MP indicated that consultations were ongoing and that he would communicate his position once the process was complete.

He also addressed persistent questions about his exit from government, saying the issue continued to dominate public discourse because of political attacks rather than genuine public concern.

"It's obvious that I left government but I keep answering this question not because Kenyans ask me but because politicians provoke me to keep on defending it," he said.

Nyoro did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding his departure or identify the politicians he accused of provoking him.

His latest comments are expected to fuel further speculation about his political future and the role he could play in the evolving political landscape.

The Kiharu lawmaker has remained one of the country's prominent political figures, with his next move attracting significant public and political interest.

While declining to make immediate declarations, Nyoro maintained that patience was necessary to allow for decisions that would have a lasting impact on Kenya's political direction, saying he would unveil his position within the next three to four weeks.