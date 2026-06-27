'It's a disaster World Cup': Taremi blasts FIFA after Iran's late goal is ruled out

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi has accused FIFA and World Cup organisers of failing his team after a dramatic 1-1 draw against Egypt, claiming Iran feel there are forces working against them at the tournament.

Iran appeared to have secured a place in the Round of 32 when defender Shoja Khalilzadeh found the net deep into stoppage time in Seattle. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was ruled out for offside, denying Iran what would have been a decisive victory.

The disappointment deepened moments later when midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi struck the crossbar with a late header, leaving Iran frustrated at the final whistle.

Speaking after the match, Taremi launched a strong criticism of FIFA, saying the tournament had been plagued by problems for his team from the start.

'We always complain about these things since the beginning, it's a disaster World Cup. A disaster,' he said.

'As professional players in a professional competition, it's not right... it's not fair... if it's fair for FIFA, okay good for them. But it's not fair. Who wants to help us... no one helps. No one.'

Iran's campaign has been overshadowed by travel and visa difficulties, as well as tensions between Iranian officials and US authorities in the weeks leading up to and during the tournament.

Taremi questioned who should take responsibility for addressing the challenges facing the team.

'Who has to solve this problem for us? Who? FIFA? I don't know. USA. I don't know - just mention one name for me," Taremi questioned.

The striker also revealed that FIFA president Gianni Infantino had previously assured the team that their concerns would be addressed.

'[FIFA president Gianni] Infantino came to [our locker room] the first game [against New Zealand] and said we will solve every problem here, but actually FIFA did nothing.'

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei echoed his captain's frustrations, accusing US authorities of treating the team poorly throughout the tournament.

The coach said the USA's 'behavior towards us has been really terrible and we hope the world will be aware of that.'

During a tense post-match press conference in Seattle, Taremi was asked whether he believed FIFA and US authorities would rather see Iran eliminated from the World Cup.

The forward stopped short of making a direct accusation but suggested that was how the situation appeared from the Iranian camp.

'We have to fight against everything here. I don't know if people want [that] or not but as we see it by our perspective, yeah, they are like that I think,' he answered.

The comments came after a dramatic finish against Egypt in which Iran saw a stoppage-time winner overturned by VAR before being denied again by the woodwork, leaving the team angry and questioning the treatment it has received during the competition.