Several trapped after lorry, truck collide on Londiani-Muhoroni Highway

A Saturday morning journey turned tragic for several road users after a lorry and a transit truck collided along the Londiani-Muhoroni highway, leaving multiple victims trapped in the wreckage.

The accident occurred at around 6am on Saturday, June 27, when a lorry transporting sand reportedly lost control and crashed into a transit truck that was carrying vegetables.

The force of the impact extensively damaged both vehicles and blocked part of the highway, leading to heavy traffic congestion along the route.

A motorcycle travelling along the same road was also involved in the accident, adding to the confusion at the scene and complicating rescue efforts.

Witnesses said several occupants were trapped inside the wreckage immediately after the collision, prompting members of the public and emergency responders to launch rescue operations.

At the time of publication, some victims were still reportedly trapped in one of the vehicles as efforts to reach them continued. Witnesses at the scene said cries for help could be heard from inside the mangled wreckage.

The crash caused a major traffic build-up as police officers moved to control the situation and coordinate the removal of the damaged vehicles from the road.

Motorists using the highway were urged to exercise caution and consider alternative routes where possible as rescue operations and clearance efforts continued.

Authorities had not established the cause of the accident by the time of publication. Investigations are expected to determine the circumstances that led to the collision.

The latest crash adds to a growing number of road accidents reported across the country in recent weeks.

Just two days earlier, one person died in a collision involving an Ambasa Coach bus and a Toyota Prado along the Garissa-Nairobi highway in Mwingi.

According to a police report, the victim was travelling in the Prado alongside three other occupants when the vehicle collided with the bus, which was travelling from Wajir to Nairobi.

Police said the victim succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, while the three other occupants of the Prado suffered critical injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows that 2,150 people lost their lives in road accidents during the first half of 2026, representing an 11 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Pedestrians accounted for the highest number of fatalities at 836, followed by motorcyclists. Passengers recorded 318 deaths, while 188 drivers lost their lives during the same period.