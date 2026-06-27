Kenya Kwanza, ODM leaders fault protest politics, call for development agenda

A day after Gen Z-led demonstrations were witnessed in parts of the country, senior political leaders from both Kenya Kwanza and ODM used separate public gatherings to mount a strong defence of the broad-based government, accusing their rivals of driving young people into the streets instead of offering practical solutions to the country's challenges.

The leaders, speaking in Vihiga and Homa Bay counties, maintained that the country should focus on peace, dialogue and development, arguing that demonstrations were not the answer to the issues facing ordinary citizens.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula led a political meeting in Emuhaya Constituency, where Kenya Kwanza leaders criticised opposition politicians for what they termed as efforts to fuel public anger and turn youth against the government.

Wetang’ula urged residents to reject politics that divide communities and instead support leaders focused on improving livelihoods and delivering development projects.

“Hapa magharibi hatutaki chuki...tumesema ikifika mwaka ujao tutapiga kura kwa rais Ruto kama watu wa ingo hata kushinda watu wa bonde la ufa na Nyanza,” said Wetang’ula.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula during a rally in Vihiga on June 26, 2026.PHOTO/SPU

The leaders claimed some opposition figures had chosen demonstrations because they lacked an agenda capable of convincing Kenyans.

Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe said recent events had exposed what he described as hypocrisy among opposition leaders.

“Hata jana walijaribu kuandamana...wananchi sasa wameona ukora ya hao opposition...mbona wakiona teargas wanaingia kwa gari?” he posed.

Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi told residents that economic growth and development could not be achieved through protests.

“Sisi tumesema hatuwezi kula maandamano...Wakenya wanataka maendeleo…” he said.

Farouk Kibet, an aide to President William Ruto, also joined the criticism, accusing some politicians of misleading young people for political reasons.

“Wale wakabila sasa wamerudi kuwapotosha vijana wetu eti waende maandamano...mnataka maandamano ama maendeleo?” he asked.

While Kenya Kwanza leaders were addressing supporters in Vihiga, ODM leaders gathered residents in Rodi, Homa Bay County, during a women empowerment programme where they delivered a similar message against street action.

The ODM team, led by party Chairperson Gladys Wanga, praised residents for remaining calm and avoiding demonstrations, saying the region's focus should remain on development and economic empowerment.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said communities in the region had chosen a different path from confrontation.

“Tumeona jana kule Kisumu vijana wetu wanachukua kura, sisi tumekataa maandamano...tunataka maendeleo....” said Mbadi.

Wanga said some victims of police brutality had already started receiving compensation, pointing to progress achieved through engagement.

“We have our people now being compensated for police brutality...pia sisi tulikuwa na Baby Pendo na sasa wamecompensatiwa,” Wanga noted.

The leaders encouraged supporters to resolve disagreements through dialogue and consultation rather than taking to the streets.

Nyando MP Jared Okello said ODM's political tradition had always embraced talks whenever disputes emerged.

“Baba taught us to always seek dialogue kama iko shida...our people have abandoned the combative approach,” he said.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed also weighed in on the debate, drawing attention to how different leaders responded during previous protest periods.

“Wakati sisi tulikuwa tunafanya maandamano..alikuwa anaenda kwa ofisi yake asubui saa kumi na moja…” he said.

The separate gatherings in Vihiga and Homa Bay highlighted a growing push by leaders within the broad-based arrangement to steer political discourse away from demonstrations and towards dialogue, as debate continues over the role of protests in the country's politics.