UGM wants Sh300bn reallocated to tackle youth inemployment crisis

A proposal by the United Green Movement (UGM) to redirect Sh300 billion into youth jobs, business funding and skills training has thrust unemployment and corruption back into the national debate, with the party arguing that millions of young Kenyans could be absorbed into productive work if public funds lost to graft were recovered and reallocated.

The party, associated with former Chief Justice David Maraga’s presidential bid, has formally petitioned the National Assembly to approve what it describes as a youth rescue package targeting three million unemployed Kenyans.

Through its Ukombozi Public Petition, UGM says the initiative would provide employment opportunities, entrepreneurship support and vocational training while addressing demands by young people for economic justice and accountable leadership.

The petition was presented on June 25, 2026, coinciding with the second anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z protests.

UGM said the proposal honours those who died during the demonstrations as well as others who later lost their lives while seeking justice.

“We therefore petition the National Assembly, in memory and honour of the young people killed on June 25th, 2024, to urgently enact a supplementary Ukombozi budget in FY 2026/2027 to include under the Social Protection sector Sh300 billion to liberate three million youth currently unemployed and ensure they access employment effective July 1, 2026.

This allocation should be incremental year-on-year to affirmatively address youth unemployment until youth unemployment is drastically reduced through the creation of dignified jobs,” the petition states.

UGM says the proposed programme would be financed through savings generated by anti-corruption reforms and a planned Lifestyle Audit Law, which the party believes would help seal loopholes that allow the loss of public resources.

In a statement released on Friday, the party said: “As young Kenyans continue to call for better governance, accountability, and economic justice, the UGM Party’s #Ukombozi Public Petition proposes a Sh300 billion investment in jobs, enterprise support, and skills development for 3 million unemployed youth. Listening to young people means acting on their priorities.”

The party maintains that large sums of public money are lost to corruption every year and should instead be directed toward programmes that directly benefit citizens.

“Lifestyle Audit Law: To tame runaway Corruption. Kenya loses over Sh1 trillion annually to graft.” The petition stated.

“Sh300 Billion Supplementary #Ukombozi Budget re-allocated from Budgeted Corruption to liberate 3 Million unemployed youth this year.” It added.

According to the proposal, the largest share of the funding, Sh168 billion, would support a paid public work programme for two million unskilled unemployed youth. Beneficiaries would receive Sh7,000 each month for one year.

Another Sh60 billion would be set aside for one-off grants aimed at helping 400,000 skilled young people start businesses. The grants would be awarded competitively based on business proposals and accompanied by mentorship support.

UGM has also proposed allocating Sh36 billion to vocational and technical training programmes targeting 600,000 young people. The party says the training would equip beneficiaries with practical skills required in the labour market, while Sh28 billion would cover implementation and management of the programme.

The petition further seeks the creation of a national database of unemployed graduates, diploma holders, certificate holders and unskilled youth to support planning and delivery of employment initiatives.

UGM argues that tackling unemployment among young people is both an economic and social necessity. The party warns that prolonged joblessness can expose young people to crime, drug abuse and political exploitation.

The petition cites Articles 28, 43 and 55 of the Constitution, saying they place an obligation on the state to protect human dignity, support social security and take affirmative action to improve access to employment opportunities for youth.

The party also links the unemployment challenge to Kenya’s rising debt burden, arguing that increasing debt repayments are consuming resources that could otherwise be invested in development and job creation.

“Public Debt 12.8 Trillion and rising with 48% of the new budget going to debt servicing. Where is inter-generational equity?” The petition read.

UGM says Kenya’s youthful population should be viewed as an economic asset rather than a burden and argues that sustained investment is needed to unlock that potential.

“75% of Kenyans are below 35 years and 70% are unemployed.”

The party says the proposed allocation should not be treated as a one-off intervention but should become a recurring budget item that grows annually until youth unemployment is substantially reduced.

“This Ukombozi Allocation shall be increased year-on-year as a social security affirmative action, as we move to create sustainable job creation pipelines.”

The proposal also revives discussion around lifestyle audits, an issue that gained national attention in 2018 when former President Uhuru Kenyatta announced plans to subject public servants to scrutiny as part of the fight against corruption. UGM is now seeking to anchor the process in law as part of a broader strategy to improve accountability and redirect public resources toward employment creation.