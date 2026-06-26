ODM calls for mass voter registration after peaceful June 25 commemoration protests

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has called on Kenyans to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying the country's political future should be shaped through peaceful participation in elections rather than violence and destruction.

In a statement issued on Friday by ODM Acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo following the June 25 commemorations, the party said citizens should embrace democratic processes and use the ballot box as the avenue for achieving change.

"Ultimately, the power lies in the hands of the voter. We encourage all Kenyans to follow Kisumu's example: register to vote and ensure your voice is heard peacefully at the ballot box in 2027. Let us honour our fallen heroes by building a nation where democratic change is seamless, peaceful, and constitutional."

ODM singled out Kisumu County for praise, saying residents had demonstrated civic responsibility during the commemorations by choosing voter registration instead of engaging in protests.

"Instead of destructive protests, the people of Kisumu made a powerful statement by turning out in large numbers to register to vote in the 2027 General Elections. This is a commendable demonstration of democratic responsibility that lasting change is achieved through the ballot, not the bullet."

The party's statement came a day after nationwide demonstrations held on June 25, 2026, to mark the second anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z anti-Finance Bill protests. The 2024 demonstrations culminated in thousands of young Kenyans breaching Parliament after lawmakers passed the Finance Bill 2024, sparking a police response that left at least 60 people dead.

This year's protests were driven by demands for justice for victims of previous demonstrations, accountability over alleged police brutality, and concerns over the cost of living, corruption, and governance.

According to reports, 355 people were arrested across the country during the demonstrations, while many businesses in Nairobi remained closed amid heightened security operations.

In contrast, much of Kisumu and the wider Nyanza region remained calm as residents largely continued with their daily activities following peace campaigns urging the public not to participate in the protests. Authorities reported no arrests in the region.

ODM also expressed appreciation to Kenyans, particularly its members and supporters, for maintaining peace during the commemorations.

"The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party wishes to extend its profound gratitude to the people of Kenya, especially its members and supporters across the country, for showing maturity and exercising remarkable restraint during yesterday's June 25 commemorations. By choosing peace over destruction, and respect for the Constitution and laws of this nation, you have demonstrated that our movement is driven by higher ideals, not chaos."

While noting the relative calm witnessed in many parts of the country, the party said some incidents could have been handled better by security agencies and urged officers to exercise restraint in future engagements with members of the public.

"We urge security officers to continue exercising maximum restraint and refrain from using excessive force against unarmed civilians in any future engagements. We firmly reiterate that the right to peaceful assembly, demonstration, picketing, and petition, as enshrined in Article 37 of the Constitution of Kenya, is inviolable. These rights must, however, be exercised responsibly and peaceably, without arms, in full alignment with the rule of law."

ODM said its appeal was informed by what it described as a long record of human rights violations affecting its supporters over the years.

"For over two decades, from the 2005 Referendum, through the 2007/08 Post-Election Violence, the 2013 and 2017 elections, and the protests of 2023, 2024, and 2025, ODM supporters have disproportionately borne the highest cost of human rights violations. Our people have been shot, beaten, abducted, maimed, sexually violated, and killed while seeking respect for human rights, fidelity to rule of law and democratic governance. We honour every victim who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms all Kenyans now enjoy."

The party further called on victims of past human rights violations and their families to seek compensation through the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations, which is currently overseeing a reparations programme.

"Our history demands more than words; it demands action. We therefore call upon all supporters and families of victims who suffered human rights violations during the aforementioned periods to lodge their claims with the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations, currently running a reparations program. This is a crucial window for national healing and restorative justice."