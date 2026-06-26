NTSA orders annual inspection of vehicles older than four years

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced that all motor vehicles older than four years will undergo annual inspections at its centres beginning July 1, 2026, as part of efforts to enhance road safety and ensure vehicles operating on Kenyan roads are roadworthy.

In a public notice issued on Friday, NTSA said the inspections will be conducted in line with its mandate under the NTSA Act and Section 55 of the Traffic Act, which empowers the authority to inspect and certify motor vehicles.

The authority directed owners of vehicles that are more than four years old from their recorded date of manufacture to book annual inspections through the NTSA service portal available on the eCitizen platform.

"In implementation of Section 55 of the Traffic Act, the Authority shall conduct inspection of motor vehicles within NTSA centres from 1st July 2026," the notice stated. "All motor vehicle owners with vehicles above four years from the recorded date of manufacture are therefore expected to book for annual inspection through the NTSA service portal accessible through the eCitizen platform."

NTSA also confirmed that it will continue inspecting school transport vehicles and commercial service vehicles at its inspection centres, urging operators to ensure their vehicles remain roadworthy and carry valid inspection stickers.

The authority said school managements and transport service operators must ensure all vehicles transporting learners comply with inspection requirements, while law enforcement officers will verify inspection stickers using the free NTSA Mobile App.

However, NTSA clarified that enforcement of some provisions under the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026, including the installation of reflectorised red stop mechanical signal arms and telematic systems, will be communicated at a later date.

Similarly, implementation of telematic systems and underride protection devices under the NTSA (Operations of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2026, has been deferred pending further public communication.

The authority further clarified that mandatory inspections for private motor vehicles have not yet been enforced.

"Enforcement of mandatory inspection of private motor vehicles shall be communicated to the public in due course," NTSA said.

NTSA also cautioned motorists against using unauthorised inspection providers, noting that it has not licensed any private entity to offer motor vehicle inspection services.

"NTSA has not yet licensed any private entity to offer motor vehicle inspection services," the notice said.

In addition, the authority reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on corruption, urging members of the public to report individuals claiming they can influence or fast-track NTSA services through unofficial channels.

"NTSA has a zero-tolerance approach to bribery and corruption in all its operations. It is committed to acting professionally, fairly and with integrity," the authority said.

Motorists seeking assistance were advised to obtain services only through official NTSA channels, including its website, Huduma Centres, NTSA offices and official social media platforms.