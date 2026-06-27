KHRC says three missing protesters found in Nairobi as search continues for four others

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has claimed that three protesters who disappeared during the June 25 commemorative demonstrations were found in Nairobi early Saturday, while four others remain unaccounted for.

In a statement issued on Saturday, June 27, 2026, the rights group said the three were found in the Hurlingham area at around 5 a.m. after allegedly disappearing during the nationwide protests held to mark the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 anti-government demonstrations.

“Three comrades who forcibly disappeared during the June 25 commemoration were found dumped around Hurlingham today at 5 am. Four others are still missing. We demand their immediate, unconstitutional release,” KHRC said.

The organisation did not immediately provide details about the condition of the three individuals or where they had allegedly been held before they were found. The circumstances surrounding the reported disappearances and release had also not been independently verified by the time of publication.

KHRC, however, identified the three protesters as Collins Otieno, Fredrick Ojiro and Christine Lubanga.

According to the commission, Muteti Mulinge, Elisha Alam, Davis Lichuma and Michael Ngigi are still missing.

The rights organisation called for their immediate and unconditional release, saying efforts to trace them were continuing.

The latest claims come amid growing scrutiny of security operations carried out during the June 25 commemorations, which attracted thousands of protesters in Nairobi and several other towns across the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said 355 people were arrested during the demonstrations. Authorities linked the arrests to various offences, including robbery, vandalism, obstruction of roads and attempted theft.

Security agencies mounted a heavy presence across Nairobi, setting up roadblocks and restricting access to Parliament. Police also dispersed some demonstrators with tear gas after groups attempted to march to Parliament and lay flowers in memory of those killed during the 2024 protests.

As questions mounted over the fate of those arrested, lawyers and human rights organisations pressed authorities to either release detainees or present them before court within the timelines required by the Constitution.

On Friday, June 26, dozens of protesters were arraigned in court following public pressure from legal and rights groups.

Former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo said about 74 protesters who had been held overnight at Central Police Station were expected to appear before the Milimani Magistrates’ Court, where volunteer advocates had assembled to offer legal representation.

She also appealed to lawyers to remain on standby at Kibra and Makadara law courts in anticipation of additional arraignments involving detainees from other police stations.

While many of those arrested have since been released or processed through the courts, rights groups say concern remains over individuals whose whereabouts are still unknown.

KHRC has maintained that four people who disappeared during the June 25 commemorations have not been traced, raising fresh questions about alleged enforced disappearances.

The commission reiterated its demand for the release of those still missing and urged authorities to account for their whereabouts.

The organisation has previously documented cases of alleged unlawful detentions and enforced disappearances during periods of political unrest and has consistently called for accountability whenever such claims are reported.

By the time of publication, police had not publicly responded to KHRC’s latest allegations regarding the four missing individuals.

The developments have added to concerns raised by civil society organisations, which have accused security agencies of using excessive force and carrying out arbitrary arrests during public demonstrations.

Several organisations have also questioned reports that some detainees were allegedly held without prompt access to lawyers or family members.

Families affected by the 2024 anti-government protests used this year's commemorations to renew calls for justice and accountability while pushing for faster implementation of the government's compensation programme for victims of police brutality.

President William Ruto has previously acknowledged incidents of excessive force by security officers and announced a Sh2 billion compensation programme for victims of protest-related abuses. Human rights groups, however, maintain that compensation should not replace accountability for unlawful killings, torture and enforced disappearances.