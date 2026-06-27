Cape Verde defy odds to reach World Cup last 32

For a team drawn from a chain of small Atlantic islands, Cape Verde arrived at the World Cup with little expectation. Three matches later, the Blue Sharks have become the tournament's feel-good story after securing a historic place in the knockout rounds and setting up a blockbuster showdown against defending champions Argentina.

The nation of roughly 525,000 people is now the smallest country ever to reach the World Cup knockout stage, capping a remarkable debut campaign on football's biggest stage.

Their place in the last 32 was confirmed in dramatic fashion after a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia. With qualification hanging in the balance, players gathered around a mobile phone on the pitch to follow the closing moments of Spain's match against Uruguay.

When Spain sealed victory, celebrations erupted among the Cape Verde squad and supporters as the result ensured the Blue Sharks would finish second in Group H.

"Tears of pride and joy all around the stands," said BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Rob Law in Houston.

"There was a beautiful moment where they were all huddled around waiting on their phones, waiting for the full-time whistle to go.

"When it did, tears flowed on the pitch and in the stands as well. What a moment. The moment of the World Cup so far."

The achievement follows an unbeaten group-stage campaign that has caught the attention of football fans across the globe.

Cape Verde have reached the World Cup knockout stages on their debut appearance in the tournament.PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES

Cape Verde began with a resilient draw against Spain, where veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, aged 40, delivered a series of crucial saves to frustrate the former world champions. They followed that with a 2-2 draw against Uruguay, proving their opening performance was no fluke.

"It's incredible what they are doing, it wasn't just one game against Spain, it is three games at the highest level," said Spain's former World Cup winner Juan Mata on ITV.

Behind the success lies a strategy years in the making.

Cape Verde's football federation has worked extensively to identify and recruit talent from communities with Cape Verdean roots living abroad. Historic migration patterns, particularly to Portugal and the Netherlands, have given the country access to a wider pool of players.

Fourteen members of the current 26-man squad were born outside Cape Verde, including six players from Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

One of those players is forward Dailon Livramento, whose goal against Cameroon in September proved decisive in helping Cape Verde secure qualification ahead of the five-time African champions.

"The FCF has made significant progress through passion, commitment and a clear technical plan," Josina Freitas Fortes, a member of Cape Verde's parliament, told BBC Sport Africa.

"The results we are seeing are largely the product of years of consistent work, strong belief and people who have given their heart to the project."

The federation's search for talent has produced some unusual stories.

Defender Roberto Lopes, who was born in Dublin, was famously approached through LinkedIn in 2019 and later became a key figure in the national team. Former Manchester United winger Bebe has also represented Cape Verde after previously featuring for Portugal's youth teams.

"There is an inner confidence in this team that we are good enough to mix with the best teams in the world," Lopes said.

"It's not something that's just been fabricated out of nothing. Since I've been involved, and before that, there's been an ongoing plan to get Cape Verde up at the big table with the big football nations of the world."

The team's progress has also been shaped by coach Bubista, who has been in charge since January 2020.

The former international defender has built a disciplined side capable of adapting to different opponents while maintaining a clear identity. Under his guidance, Cape Verde reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and continued that momentum into World Cup qualification.

Their organisation was on full display against Spain. Despite facing one of football's traditional powers, Cape Verde committed only one foul throughout the match, the lowest total recorded by a team in a World Cup game since 1966.

"We always train and play as one unit, so everything we did in the game was not our first time that we did it," defender Sidny Lopes Cabral told the BBC World Service.

"For us, it's our game. This is how we play, this is who we are.

"This is our personality as a team and as defenders."

While the Spain match highlighted their defensive strength, the encounter with Uruguay showcased their attacking ambition. Cape Verde matched the South Americans for long periods and fought back to secure a valuable draw.

"More important than the result is to be able to show our identity as a team, our strength, our unity, and also our resilience," Bubista said.

The coach's work was recognised when he was named Africa's Coach of the Year for 2025 by the Confederation of African Football after leading the nation to its first World Cup appearance.

Years before qualification became reality, Bubista had publicly expressed confidence that Cape Verde would eventually reach the global stage.

"We have done really well considering how small our country is," he told BBC Sport Africa before the 2021 Afcon.

"I think in the future we'll be at the World Cup."

That vision has now been realised, and the coach hopes the team's journey can inspire smaller nations aiming to compete with football's established powers.

"I believe that football belongs to everyone, or is for everyone," he said.

Now comes the biggest test of all.

Cape Verde will travel to Miami to face Lionel Messi's Argentina on Friday, with a place in the last 16 at stake.

Midfielder Deroy Duarte, who was named player of the match against Saudi Arabia, said the scale of the achievement had not yet sunk in.

"Honestly, it's mad. I feel like I'm in a dream.

"First, let's celebrate. We're so happy. Let's hope all Cape Verdeans are happy too. From tomorrow, we'll focus on the next match.

"It's against Argentina, isn't it? A tough match, but let's believe. Anything is possible."

Former Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Australia coach Ange Postecoglou said Cape Verde's rise captured the essence of the World Cup.

"It's just a great story for what the World Cup is all about.

"We often talk about how football touches every part of the globe and this is what it can do.

"It just adds to their story. Playing against the reigning champions. What a great story it's been."

Former England defender Gary Neville also praised the achievement, saying it highlighted the value of giving more nations an opportunity on the world stage.

"I think those sceptics who thought expanding the World Cup wasn't the right thing might be rethinking it watching these Cape Verde fans, because this is really special.

"A country of 500,000 people getting to the knockout phase. We've seen Uruguay, one of the biggest countries, going out and then one of the smallest teams making it. What a moment for them."