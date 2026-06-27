IG Kanja orders 7-day police probe into arrest of Activist James Mbugua

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has ordered a seven-day investigation into the arrest of Nakuru-based activist James Mbugua after a video widely shared on social media appeared to show police officers using force while apprehending him during the June 25 Gen Z anniversary protests in Nakuru.

The National Police Service (NPS) said it had taken note of the video and condemned what it described as unprofessional conduct by officers, directing the Internal Affairs Unit to carry out a thorough inquiry into the incident and submit its findings within seven days.

“The National Police Service has noted a video circulating on social media showing the inappropriate handling of a suspect during an arrest,” the statement by spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga stated.

The Service added that it strongly condemns “all forms of unprofessional conduct, excessive force, or breaches of established procedures.”

According to the statement, preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred on June 25, 2026, in Nakuru City and may not have complied with the Service’s Standard Operating Procedures or legal safeguards meant to protect the rights and dignity of suspects.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable and contrary to the core values of the National Police Service,” the statement added.

The incident attracted widespread public attention after footage emerged online showing Mbugua being arrested during demonstrations held to mark the anniversary of the Gen Z protests.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show the activist attempting to cross a road with the assistance of another person after police erected barriers in parts of the city.

Moments later, a police vehicle arrived at the scene and several officers got out before approaching him.

The footage appeared to show Mbugua dropping his crutches and falling while attempting to move away before he was eventually placed in the police vehicle.

The images sparked criticism from members of the public, with many questioning the conduct of officers involved in the arrest and broader crowd control operations during the demonstrations.

Following the public outcry, Kanja directed the Internal Affairs Unit to undertake what the Service described as a thorough, professional and impartial investigation into the matter.

“The Inspector General has directed the Internal Affairs Unit to conduct a thorough, professional, and impartial investigation into the matter within seven days. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” the statement said.

The police also appealed to members of the public to cooperate with investigators and provide any information that may assist the inquiry.

“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to report to the nearest police station or contact the emergency numbers 999 or 911, the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp on 0709 570 000,” the statement added.

NPS reiterated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy against misconduct and brutality by police officers and pledged to uphold professional standards in law enforcement.

“NPS reaffirms its zero-tolerance policy towards brutality, misconduct, or any actions that undermine public trust," the statement said.

"We remain committed to professional policing that serves and protects all Kenyans, residents, and visitors while fully respecting their constitutional rights."