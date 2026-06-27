Tanzania suspends political rallies citing security concerns

Tanzania has once again shut the door on political rallies, with the government ordering an immediate suspension of public political gatherings nationwide and warning that it will not allow activities it believes could threaten public order.

The decision, announced by Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi, comes just three years after President Samia Suluhu Hassan reopened political space by lifting restrictions that had kept parties from holding rallies for six years.

Addressing parliament, Katambi said security agencies had detected threats to national stability, including cases involving people allegedly found with weapons while planning criminal acts.

He said the government was taking precautionary measures to ensure peace and stability are maintained across the country.

The announcement comes at a time when reports have emerged of planned protests demanding democratic reforms and accountability for the deaths recorded during the unrest that followed last year's election.

Defending the move, Katambi urged citizens to concentrate on economic growth rather than political activities.

"We should focus on building our economy," he told lawmakers.

He also cited an upcoming international trade exhibition expected to attract participants from different countries, saying authorities were keen to ensure the event proceeds without disruption.

"During this period, we will not tolerate anyone who engages in any form of disorder," he said.

The directive has been strongly opposed by opposition parties, which argue that the government has no legal basis to stop political meetings.

ACT Wazalendo said it would challenge the decision in court and accused the ruling CCM party of using state institutions to limit opposition activities.

CCM had not responded to the accusations or issued a public statement regarding the suspension.

Joseph Selasini, a veteran opposition figure from Chadema, said the government's action followed growing attendance at opposition gatherings where leaders have been demanding justice for victims of post-election violence.

The suspension comes against the backdrop of findings by a commission established by President Samia to investigate the unrest that erupted after the October 29 election.

According to the commission, 518 people lost their lives from what it described as "unnatural causes" during the protests, with 197 of those deaths resulting from gunshot wounds.

The findings drew widespread attention because Tanzania has for decades projected itself as a peaceful nation largely free from major political upheaval.

Political tensions have remained high since the election, particularly after the country's two leading opposition presidential contenders were prevented from taking part in the 2025 race.

The latest move also revives memories of policies introduced under former president John Magufuli, who in 2016 prohibited political rallies outside election periods.

Magufuli defended the restrictions by arguing that political campaigns between elections consumed time and resources that should instead be directed towards national development.

When President Samia reversed the policy in 2023, she said political parties were entitled to organise public meetings but urged leaders to conduct themselves responsibly.

She called on politicians to be "civil" and not to "trade insults".

The new suspension effectively reverses that position and is expected to deepen debate over the state of political freedoms and democratic participation in Tanzania.