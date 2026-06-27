Teachers to renew licences every five years in new professional development plan

Thousands of teachers could soon be required to renew their licences every five years under a new Teachers Service Commission plan that seeks to tie continued service in the profession to regular training and skills improvement.

The proposal is contained in a revised Teacher Professional Development (TPD) programme that the commission is currently preparing for implementation. The programme is expected to reshape how teachers maintain their professional standing by making continuous learning a key requirement for licence renewal.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei said the updated programme is designed to strengthen teachers' abilities and ensure they keep pace with changes in curriculum delivery and classroom practices, particularly under the Competency-Based Education system.

Under the plan, all registered teachers will be expected to participate in ongoing professional training aimed at improving teaching methods and enhancing learner outcomes.

Mitei said the commission has reviewed the programme and intends to make it more accessible by delivering most of the learning sessions online. Only a limited number of activities will require teachers to attend physical sessions.

She also assured teachers that participation in the programme will not come with any financial burden.

“We will not charge any money for TPD. But there is a catch. TPD is aimed at improving your competences as a teacher. Just like all other professions, the teaching service must be licensed.”

According to Mitei, teachers who successfully complete a five-year cycle of professional development training will qualify for renewal of their teaching practising licences, a requirement she said will be anchored in law.

She noted that the commission views continuous training as an important investment in improving the quality of education and strengthening the teaching profession.

The TSC boss further said the planned changes are informed by the commission's Teacher Mobility Policy, which seeks to support teachers pursuing opportunities in foreign countries.

She explained that Kenyan teachers often face difficulties securing teaching jobs abroad because many countries require practising licences as proof of professional certification.

“So, that five-year TPD will lead to your renewal of your teaching license just like any other profession. The lawyers, and other professions, do it. We are equally professionalising the teaching service,” Mitei said.

To facilitate the programme, the commission is putting in place a Learning Management System that will allow teachers to access training materials and learning modules electronically.

Mitei called on teachers and school leaders to embrace the programme, saying the hybrid learning model will make it easier for educators and administrators to improve their management of schools, classrooms and learners.

She said the training will prepare teachers to respond effectively to new developments in education, advancements in technology, changing expectations from learners and emerging policy directions.

“TPD will equip teachers with the knowledge, skills and pedagogical approaches required to effectively deliver the curriculum and assess learner competences,” Mitei said.

She added that building the capacity of teachers remains central to the success of education reforms, noting that better-trained educators are more likely to improve classroom instruction and the overall learning experience for students.